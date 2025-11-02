The Classic Cocktail Ina Garten Never Tried Until Stanley Tucci Stepped In

Renowned chef and author Ina Garten, endearingly known as the Barefoot Contessa, is celebrated in the culinary world for a multitude of reasons, from her approachable personality on Food Network television favorites, a number of successful cookbooks, and countless culinary hacks that will elevate any basic home-cooked meal. She offers tips for developing recipes to become a better home chef, insights on how to build flavor in any recipe, and knows a thing or two about crafting cocktails such that you and your crew are left with an elegant buzz.

On the topic of cocktails, did you know that it took the beloved actor and avid food enthusiast, Stanley Tucci, to introduce Ina Garten's taste buds to one of the most classic cocktails ever to exist? On season 3 of Garten's show, "Be My Guest," Tucci made an appearance where he and Garten prepared and served a selection of Tucci's favorite recipes, a nod to his Italian-American upbringing. This is when Garten experienced her first-ever sip of a martini.

Up until this very moment, she had no idea whether or not she would enjoy a martini, until Tucci whipped up a shaken martini garnished with a skewer of olives, of course, and upon first sip, the verdict was a resounding thumbs up, or in Garten's own words, "totally gorgeous," via Today. Her initial expectation was for it to taste like pure alcohol without any nuanced notes or complexity, and that is a presumption that many new to trying martinis may carry. All it took was Tucci's magical mixologist skills to inspire the Barefoot Contessa herself to get with the program and savor a good martini.