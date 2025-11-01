Don't Store Spinach In The Fridge Before Doing This Quick Check

Spinach is a literal superfood. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fiber, this heart-, gut-, brain-, and overall health-boosting veggie is hard to beat. Plus, it is tasty to boot. Whether used as the base of a lunchtime salad topped with chicken, avocado, and some craisins for texture, or sautéed with nuts for a pleasant crunch and served with a juicy piece of salmon, spinach is an easy crowd pleaser. What isn't a crowd pleaser, is if the spinach has gone mushy. To avoid this common problem, make sure to thoroughly inspect your bag or plastic container of spinach as you unpack your groceries for errant leaves that appear to be rotting or stems that are wilted and remove them promptly before storing.

Better yet, if Popeye's favorite vegetable is on your grocery list, consider tips for buying the best spinach, which chiefly come down to using your eyes. Make sure to choose spinach leaves that look crisp and sturdy and are bright green, as opposed to yellow or brown ones that indicate they may be past their prime, and certainly avoid any containers that have noticeably soggy-looking leaves from the outset. Side note: Selecting baby spinach is ideal for leaves that are headed for a salad, while firmer and larger leaves work well for cooked preparations.