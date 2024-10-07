The Simple Way To Add A Pleasant Crunch To Sauteed Spinach
Most of us buy our spinach (or baby spinach) these days in large bags or plastic cartons. It's easy enough to throw a massive handful of the stuff into a pan with oil or water and sauté it down to an appetizer (better to blanch it quickly with hot pasta water to ensure a light wilt and the most volume). But sautéed or steamed spinach can get a little monotonous.
Part of that sameness boils down to texture. Now matter how much flavor the spinach has, it's just the same wilted or mushy sensation throughout. You can fix this in a number of ways. Sauté some diced onion and bacon before tossing in the spinach, for example. Add chopped apples or pears into the mix after the spinach cools a bit. Or take a simple approach: Toast a handful of sliced or chopped nuts, then mix them with the spinach right before serving.
Add nuts to spinach for maximum crunch
The secret here is making the whole dish as effortless as possible. Toasting nuts couldn't be easier. You can toast them with or without seasonings, with or without oil, depending on what you're using them for in the end. What's more, they can be toasted in the oven, microwave, or frying pan, and it only takes a few minutes.
Toasting in the oven is the most involved. Lay sliced, chopped, or whole nuts in a single layer across a baking sheet, and bake for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. The microwave is the easiest: lay out a single layer of nuts on a plate, and zap for two minutes. But we're looking for as simple a process as we can get. A one-pan solution is the way to go here.
Heat a frying pan with no oil over medium heat. Toss in a handful of already sliced or chopped almonds, walnuts, or pecans. Stir frequently, about five minutes, and allow to toast. Don't let them burn. Remove from the pan and set aside. Add oil and onions or garlic, cooking until soft. Throw in a bunch of clean, dry spinach (storing between paper towels will keep spinach leaves crisp for weeks) and wilt or sauté. Finally, toss the nuts back in for a minute or so, stir, and serve. Drizzle with real balsamic. Done. Your guests will thank you.