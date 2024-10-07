The Simple Way To Add A Pleasant Crunch To Sauteed Spinach

The secret here is making the whole dish as effortless as possible. Toasting nuts couldn't be easier. You can toast them with or without seasonings, with or without oil, depending on what you're using them for in the end. What's more, they can be toasted in the oven, microwave, or frying pan, and it only takes a few minutes.

Toasting in the oven is the most involved. Lay sliced, chopped, or whole nuts in a single layer across a baking sheet, and bake for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. The microwave is the easiest: lay out a single layer of nuts on a plate, and zap for two minutes. But we're looking for as simple a process as we can get. A one-pan solution is the way to go here.

Heat a frying pan with no oil over medium heat. Toss in a handful of already sliced or chopped almonds, walnuts, or pecans. Stir frequently, about five minutes, and allow to toast. Don't let them burn. Remove from the pan and set aside. Add oil and onions or garlic, cooking until soft. Throw in a bunch of clean, dry spinach (storing between paper towels will keep spinach leaves crisp for weeks) and wilt or sauté. Finally, toss the nuts back in for a minute or so, stir, and serve. Drizzle with real balsamic. Done. Your guests will thank you.