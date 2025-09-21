The Right Way To Cook Spinach So It Stays Vibrant And Green

We get it. You're just not a spinach person. And if we're being honest, you probably came up with every excuse in the book to avoid it whenever your mum made it for lunch when you were a kid. But now that you're older (and slightly wiser), you know spinach isn't the enemy. It's actually loaded with vitamins and minerals your body simply doesn't want to miss out on.

But cooking spinach can be quite tricky and it isn't the easiest thing to master. Not only does this leafy green vegetable shrink a lot and become slimy if overcooked, but it can also easily leave you wondering what made it bitter and what to do about it. Thankfully, Tara Punzone, author of "Vegana Italiana," the must-have vegan Italian cooking guide set to release in October 2025, told Chowhound that blanching spinach is all it takes to nail both the taste and texture and keep it both vibrant and green at the same time.

"Blanch all the green vegetables in order to keep the vibrant green color," Punzone, who is also the chef and owner of plant-based Italian restaurant and wine bar Pura Vita located in Los Angeles, explained in our exclusive interview. "It is a simple technique that we all use in restaurants and it is so easy to do at home." This method involves boiling or steaming the spinach and then giving it an ice bath to stop the cooking process. And it isn't just a fancy trick – blanching vegetables can make your dishes truly stand out.