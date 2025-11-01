The Key Ingredient In Kirkland's Chicken Pot Pie Is Another Costco Staple

Among the many hacks that will change the way you shop at Costco, such as purchasing cost-saving meals at the food court, you might also want to take advantage of Costco's semi-prepared meals such as Kirkland's chicken pot pie. Especially if you're in the market to buy one fan-favorite Costco item to get you in the fall spirit, Costco's chicken pot pie not only bakes up into a warm and flavorful meal, but is made with a beloved Costco food item as the key ingredient: the store's tender rotisserie chicken.

If you enjoy being a Costco member not only to stockpile dry goods but so you can also enjoy Kirkland's juicy and flavorful $6 rotisserie chickens, the chicken pot pie will certainly please your tastebuds. When it comes to store-bought chicken pot pies, Costco's version is not only loaded with tender chunks of the wholesaler's rotisserie chicken breast but includes other quality ingredients like whole baby carrots, potato chunks, and green peas.

The loaded chicken, vegetable, and gravy filling also comes encased in layers of buttery pastry, making this dish a surefire comfort meal. Not to mention, if you're looking to feed a crowd, each pie costs under $30 dollars and easily contains 12 generous servings. All in all, since an average pot pie from Costco weighs approximately 5 pounds, you're guaranteed to consume an ample amount of rotisserie chicken with every serving. Though, if you want more variety, Costco's rotisserie chicken can be found in more of the wholesaler's ready-made meals.