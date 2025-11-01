The Key Ingredient In Kirkland's Chicken Pot Pie Is Another Costco Staple
Among the many hacks that will change the way you shop at Costco, such as purchasing cost-saving meals at the food court, you might also want to take advantage of Costco's semi-prepared meals such as Kirkland's chicken pot pie. Especially if you're in the market to buy one fan-favorite Costco item to get you in the fall spirit, Costco's chicken pot pie not only bakes up into a warm and flavorful meal, but is made with a beloved Costco food item as the key ingredient: the store's tender rotisserie chicken.
If you enjoy being a Costco member not only to stockpile dry goods but so you can also enjoy Kirkland's juicy and flavorful $6 rotisserie chickens, the chicken pot pie will certainly please your tastebuds. When it comes to store-bought chicken pot pies, Costco's version is not only loaded with tender chunks of the wholesaler's rotisserie chicken breast but includes other quality ingredients like whole baby carrots, potato chunks, and green peas.
The loaded chicken, vegetable, and gravy filling also comes encased in layers of buttery pastry, making this dish a surefire comfort meal. Not to mention, if you're looking to feed a crowd, each pie costs under $30 dollars and easily contains 12 generous servings. All in all, since an average pot pie from Costco weighs approximately 5 pounds, you're guaranteed to consume an ample amount of rotisserie chicken with every serving. Though, if you want more variety, Costco's rotisserie chicken can be found in more of the wholesaler's ready-made meals.
More ways Costco's rotisserie chickens are a signature meal maker
If you like the idea of sitting down to a warm and filling chicken pot pie, but don't necessarily need 5 pounds worth of chicken, pastry, and vegetables, use Costco's rotisserie chicken to make your own pie at home. For added convenience, Costco not only sells whole rotisserie chickens for under $5, but also pre-pulled rotisserie chicken in plastic packages.
Conversely, if what you're after is a wider variety of ready-made meals, take your time in the prepared foods section during your next shopping trip. Sure enough, the tender meat from the mega-wholesaler's rotisserie chickens serves as an integral component in countless other semi-prepared meals. Next to the belly-warming chicken pot pie, Costco also sells rotisserie chicken enchiladas: another filling, ready-made meal including pinto beans, black beans, chipotle sauce, and cheddar cheese. There's also other warm and savory options like the Kirkland Signature chicken alfredo with penne pasta or the rotisserie chicken noodle soup.
In terms of colder fare, Costco offers a fully prepared chicken salad made with celery, onions, and sour cream as well as more grab-and-go options like Asian chicken wraps. Though, if you want the convenience of making whatever sounds good at mealtime, purchase one or two containers of pulled rotisserie chicken. This way you can make a delicious semi-homemade chicken pot pie as well as more creative dishes like rotisserie chicken salad with hot bacon and raspberry dressing.