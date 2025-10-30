7 Celebrity Chefs Reveal Their Favorite Dish Of 2025

While being trained in classic French cuisine, Helen Nguyen's heart and culinary focus have been shaped by her Vietnamese heritage and its cuisine. When she's not giving back and feeding those in need in her community, all are welcome to come in and try the items on her Saigon Social's menu. When it comes to other menus, Chef Nguyen sung the praises of New York City's Adda's, and in particular the Curry Crab she tried there in 2025.

Adda originally made waves as a Long Island City restaurant and was recently reborn earlier in 2025 in its current East Village iteration. It's just one of several acclaimed restaurants from Chef Chintan Pandya and restaurateur Roni Mazumdar and their Unapologetic Food group, and is one of New York's best Indian restaurants. Adda's head chef is Chef Neel Kajale, who had a hit dish of Butter Pepper Garlic Crab at his DhaMaKa, and has made a new sensation of the clawed crustacean with his follow-up Curry Leaf Crab.

The dish is made of Jonah crab, curry leaf butter, green chili, and garlic cream, which when fused together, Nyguen noted, "the flavors are so incredible. The presentation was really nice as well." In lieu of rice, this crab curry is accompanied by crisp-edged paratha flatbread to help absorb the butter. Chef Kajale admitted in the Unapologetic Food Substack, "People love it. The dish is about the crab, and the paratha stands on its own, but it's a duet."