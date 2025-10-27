Don't Skip This Step For Fluffy Rice

A vast number of rice-based recipes shine when the individual grains are separated. Whether you're making the best homemade fried rice using leftover rice, which is a hack to avoid mushy fried rice, or serving rice alongside an aromatic stew or curry, there's no denying that cooking with and serving fluffy rice makes a notable difference in how enjoyable a meal is.

There are a number of factors that impact how fluffy cooked rice ends up, including the natural starch content of the rice variety, the water-to-rice ratio, and cooking time, to name a few. But, according to chef Ayo Balogun, the founder of Dept of Culture Brooklyn — an eatery serving innovative dishes inspired by North-Central Nigerian cooking — there is one no-skip step that is the key to fluffy rice each time. When we had an exclusive conversation with Balogun at this year's New York City Wine & Food Festival, he told us that the non-negotiable step is simple enough: "Wash, wash, wash your rice."

Despite being an easy pro tip to try at home, Balogun takes thoroughly washing his rice seriously. It's not just a handful of washes until the water starts to run clear, but rather, a whopping 20 wash cycles. And that's just the minimum number of washes he recommends, because as he advises, "You just have to be very patient. Patience always works." The more times you wash the rice, the more of the starch that gets removed, and the less gummy the texture. So if you have the patience for at least 20 washes and really want to cook the fluffiest rice, it could be worth the result, both texturally and from a flavor standpoint.