9 Of The Best Indian Restaurants In NYC

Food — scratch that, top-tier cuisine — has to be one of the biggest perks to living in a metropolis such as New York City. Consider eating at a good Indian restaurant. A Trader Joe's Butter Chicken dinner might scratch the itch in a pinch, but the enticing spread of curries, stews, and bone-in meats beckoning from a Lower East Side buffet in the middle of January? That's a difficult experience to match anywhere else. In terms of a timeline, Indian eats are a relatively recent addition in the city's history. The region's specialties started becoming a regular sight in the early 20th century, with the now-shuttered eatery, Taj Mahal Hindu Restaurant, being among the first when it opened in 1918.

Such temples to gastronomical pleasures are omnipresent in a land of steel, but still, it pays off knowing which are worth your time. In the Big Apple, scoring delicious Indian food can look different depending on where you go. You have luxurious sit-down experiences, with white tablecloths and award-winning chefs. You have the no-frills spots, courting foot traffic through set-price buffets or humble abodes churning out the freshest dosas from scratch. Whichever end of the spectrum you seek, accessing the transcendent flavors of this wildly flavorful cuisine is possible, even if you only have one day to explore New York. I sourced input from my foodie friends as well as the insights of reviewers and critics across the board to put together this list. Here's a sampling of some of the best Indian restaurants sharing their wares across the Empire State.