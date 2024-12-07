London is a bustling city with a wealth of attractions, experiences, and activities. No matter the time of year you are visiting the Big Smoke, there is always a reason to spend several days or more in this iconic European city. And with so much to see and do, working up an appetite here is definitely par for the course. In addition to getting in your three squares a day, travelers have the opportunity to sample traditional British fare, indulge in the pub and cocktail lounge scene, and delight in just about every type of cuisine imaginable.

That said, if you are only in London for a short while or are literally just passing through on holiday, then having an idea of where to dine is a must. From breakfast and afternoon tea to late-night dinner, drinks, and more, visitors have some truly great dining options available here. So, if you only have a limited amount of time on your hands in this one-of-a-kind foodie town, then here's what to eat with 24 hours in London, England.