What To Eat With 24 Hours In London, England
London is a bustling city with a wealth of attractions, experiences, and activities. No matter the time of year you are visiting the Big Smoke, there is always a reason to spend several days or more in this iconic European city. And with so much to see and do, working up an appetite here is definitely par for the course. In addition to getting in your three squares a day, travelers have the opportunity to sample traditional British fare, indulge in the pub and cocktail lounge scene, and delight in just about every type of cuisine imaginable.
That said, if you are only in London for a short while or are literally just passing through on holiday, then having an idea of where to dine is a must. From breakfast and afternoon tea to late-night dinner, drinks, and more, visitors have some truly great dining options available here. So, if you only have a limited amount of time on your hands in this one-of-a-kind foodie town, then here's what to eat with 24 hours in London, England.
A Full English Breakfast
When spending some time across the pond, it never hurts to start your day off with a full English breakfast, a staple from Edwardian England. Eggs, sausage, black pudding, baked beans, grilled tomatoes, and buttered toast is what people are referring to when they say they want a full English breakfast. Thankfully, there are dozens of places that offer up a delicious spin on a tried-and-true morning meal.
For a posh yet traditional serving of scrambled eggs, sausage, beans, bacon, mushroom, and toast, then head to Maison François. E. Pellicci is also another wonderful option for English breakfast seekers in the Big Smoke. And for travelers looking for a truly famous take on this yummy breakfast combo, Regency Café is where you need to go. Solo explorers can head on over to Beppe's Café as well to enjoy an equally phenomenal morning start with all the necessary accompaniments including extra crispy sausage and bacon, plus eggs done your way. These are just a few notable spots in town that are serving up traditional morning eats British-style that should not be overlooked.
A Lighter Morning Treat
For the less adventurous eater, something as simple as a coffee or an espresso and pastry might be all you need to dash off to local sights and attractions. But before you go on a search for the nearest Starbucks, do yourself a favor and try a local bakery or quaint café spot. With options like Qima Coffee, H.R. Higgins, Kiss the Hippo, and Workshop Coffee, it's silly to stick only to what you know when you are out and about in this city.
These coffee shops offer a lovely selection of artisan coffees that you can pair with sweet and savory morning bites inspired by French, Italian, Yemeni, and British baked goods. What's more, for die-hard food lovers, there are even a handful of Michelin-starred bakeries in London, including Jolene, St. JOHN Bakery, and Cédric Grolet at The Berkeley. These award-winning bakehouses are absolutely worth a stop in the morning — whether it be for the famous doughnuts at St. JOHN, the large assortment of French confections offered at Cédric, or some of the best sourdough toast in the city (available at Jolene).
Lunch on the Go
Later on in the day, if you find yourself feeling a little peckish, you can grab a quick bite to eat without sacrificing time in your travel itinerary. Instead of scouring the city for a big lunch or a lengthy sit-down meal, travelers can make a stop at Pret (Pret a Manger). A few hours in London and you will quickly see that there is practically a Pret on every corner, and for a good reason — this joint serves up pre-made sandwiches, salads, and other yummy lunch-on-the-go options fast, despite the growing queue at most locations.
This lunch-on-the-go staple has been around since 1986 and is known for its simple yet quality ingredients, fresh bread, delicious baked goods, organic coffees, and handcrafted drinks. So, if you happen to be hungry anywhere in London then head on over to Pret for a cold or hot sandwich, a fresh wrap, a fruit cup, a sweet treat, or a savory snack. In fact, this is the perfect spot to fill up a healthy lunch without spending a ton or taking up too much time in your busy schedule.
Afternoon Tea
When in London, one simply must schedule an afternoon tea. A spot of tea and some finger food in the mid-to-late afternoon is a quintessential pastime here. From a royal afternoon tea at Kensington and festive sips at The Ritz to high tea cruises down the Thames, a whimsical Mad Hatter-themed experience at the Sanderson Hotel, and more, London is truly brimming with options. Most 4-star and up accommodations, major attractions, and popular tour companies also offer some form of afternoon tea.
As a result, London visitors can opt to incorporate an afternoon tea experience into their excursions and stay or book one separately. No matter what you decide to do here, you can enjoy a classic selection of sandwiches, which typically includes cucumber, egg mayonnaise with cress, coronation chicken, and smoked salmon with cream cheese. An assortment of mini cakes, as well as freshly baked scones served with clotted cream and preserves, are also very much a part of this meal experience. And, of course, a wide variety of teas and a glass of champagne to boot always make for a nice afternoon.
Drinks and Pub Fare
Alternatively, if you prefer some pub grub while enjoying your London adventure, then you have come to the right place. With more than 2,000 pubs in the Big Smoke, you definitely can partake in a few pints and some hearty fare. For history buffs, in particular, a stop at Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese on Fleet Street is a must, with its roots dating back to the 1600s, famous Ye Olde Steak and Kidney Pudding, and Samuel Smith beers.
Similarly, The Cross Keys is a Victorian alehouse in Covent Garden. It boasts an interesting history, celeb approval, ample beers on tap, and pub classics eats, including burgers and a beloved British cuisine staple — fish and chips. And for real ale lovers especially, The Star Tavern situated near Belgrade Square should be on your to-do list with its large selection of rich ales and home-cooked style snacks, small plates, mains (including a remarkable Sunday roast), puddings, and more. The Harp, located in Covent Garden, is also a great pub for anyone looking for a purely liquid lunch while exploring this touristy part of the city.
Pre-Theatre Snacks
The theater district in London, also known as the West End, is iconic, and with around 40 performing arts venues showcasing countless riveting productions all year round, catching a show should be on your travel itinerary. But before heading off to see a musical, comedy, play, ballet, or opera, it is highly recommended that you grab a bite to eat. From pre-theatre snacks to pre-show dinner experiences, you can avoid feeling hungry by simply checking out what ticket add-ons are available at a particular venue or by seeing what dining experiences nearby West End restaurants offer.
Unsurprisingly, many Michelin-starred restaurants, like Cora Pearl, Lasdun, and SO|LA, have reasonably priced pre-show experiences with just the right amount of delicious fare and wine. Other enchanting spots like Nomad in Covent Garden, Whitcomb's, and the thirty7 Restaurant + Bar also offer an express two or three-course meal before the theatre. In general, these West End pre-theatre menus offer tasty appetizers, a pasta or meat dish with vegetables paired with a glass of wine, and some kind of mini dessert. For theatre-goers who are not in the mood for a meal beforehand, venues often have light snacks that you can order there or pre-order, such as crisps, popcorn, pretzels, and ice cream, along with a selection of adult beverages.
Evening Cocktails
For travelers who opt out of going to the London theatre, you can still pass the time with an evening cocktail or two before going to dinner or deciding to paint the town red. The Big Smoke is known for its bars and lounges, and with over half of the UK's top drinking establishments located in the city, visitors are in for a real treat. Here, you can indulge in handcrafted mixed drinks, top-shelf libations, Negronis, martinis, and more.
Rave-worthy spots such as Doña, The Painter's Room, and Equal Parts, for instance, are wonderful cocktail bars in the Big Smoke that serve up some serious ambiance, flare, and strong drinks. Likewise, Happiness Forgets is a great hideaway with quality gimlets and artsy old-fashioned cocktails. For libation enthusiasts, Three Sheets, located in Soho, is more than a play on words here with its many variations on "shaken, not stirred," refreshing cocktails, and yummy bar snacks. And the Artists' Bar at The Dorchester Hotel is a glamorous place to sip on some high-class bubbly while enjoying oysters on the half-shell and caviar. In general, with so many themed restaurants and bars, you don't want to miss out on an amazing experience. From speakeasies, posh cocktail joints, and dive bars to champagne lounges – do yourself a favor and see how Londoners start off their evenings.
Dinner
When it comes to dinner in London, you might be a tad bit overwhelmed with all the available options. In fact, with restaurants for every budget, Michelin-starred eateries, countless food tours, and diverse cuisine, dinnertime in this city is simply delightful. Of course, making reservations or bookings in advance is the way to go here, especially if you want to snag a table at one of the more popular establishments around town.
London visitors in search of bold eats for super can check out Oma in the Borough Market district, which offers modern-style Greek cuisine with popular dishes like spanakopita gratin malawach. Mountain is also another mouth-watering restaurant in the Soho neighborhood that offers British-Welsh fare, such as mutton chops and smoked potatoes. The Dover in Mayfair is just one more amazing spot that has everything from lobster rolls to burgers and caviar-topped potato cakes. A few other restaurants to consider here include Mambow with modern-Malaysian cuisine, Akoko for a West African tasting experience, Etles for affordable Chinese food, and Brasserie Zédel for delicious and contemporary French dishes.
Dessert
If you decide to end any meal with a sweet finish, you will find most restaurants have the perfect size last course. Even so, you may be tempted to branch out and sample some of the beloved sweets this city is known for. And if that sounds like something you would be into, then you will want to make your way on over to Cédric Grolet at The Berkeley, The Hummingbird Bakery, Humble Crumble, La Gelateria, and Chin Chin Labs.
At Cédric, fresh cakes and French desserts are baked daily and are available until they are gone, so head there early if you want to delight in these sweets because these hotcakes sell out fast. The Hummingbird Bakery, on the other hand, is the perfect sweet station for travelers craving a bit of home with their New York-style cheesecake, red velvet cupcakes, and Mississippi mud pies. Pudding and custard lovers, however, can head to Humble Crumble for an endless supply of iced and traditional cups of gooey dessert. Of course, for out-of-this-world, small-batched, organic gelato or sorbet, La Gelateria is a local favorite that does not disappoint. And Chin Chin Labs in Camden Market is all about innovative and made-to-order creations, hot chocolate, rich baked goods, ice cream, and more.
A Nightcap
For travelers who have seen and done it all and are now ready to call it a night, consider fighting off any lasting jet lag or pure exhaustion from running all over town with a proper nightcap. Traditionally, a nightcap is a hot drink or adult beverage that is to be savored at the end of a long day or before getting some much-needed shuteye. And in London, there are more than a few drinking establishments that can accommodate your need for a hot toddy or some other classic nightcap.
The Library Bar at The Lanesborough, for example, has vintage cognacs (some dating back to the French Revolution), chocolate martinis, Negronis, and an array of strong drinks to help you unwind. The Alchemist (with its many locations throughout the city) also serves up a plethora of unique cocktails that dazzle and bewitch. Likewise, The Coral Room is a hidden gem that offers a fascinating bedtime story with every Irish cocktail creation. And the Green Bar at Hotel Café Royal is a libation lounge that isn't afraid to take its patrons on an Absinthe journey, which is definitely one way to top off your night in the Big Smoke.
Late-Night Eats
On the other hand, if you have no plans on calling it an early night or want to eat dinner much later in the evening, several eateries stay open later and have tantalizing cuisine here. Whether you are in need of a quick bite or a posh sit-down, the late-night dining scene in London is bustling and full of amazing eats. For instance, The Speedboat Bar serves up Thai food, curries, stir-fries, and more for hungry folks looking for a meal until just after midnight.
What's more, Sexy Fish can satisfy your hunger for wagyu gyoza, lobster tempura, maki, lavish ambiance, and then some until 12:30 a.m. If it is pizza you crave, then Cecconi's Pizza Bar has pies, Italian desserts, and small plates with standard seating until 2 a.m. Alternatively, fans of Mexican and Japanese cuisine can check out Los Mochis London, an undoubtedly gorgeous fusion restaurant and lounge that has everything from tacos to sushi until 2:30 a.m. And for those die-hard night owls, a trip to Chop Chop at Hippodrome in Chinatown for high-quality Chinese food is a must, especially since food is served until 3:30 a.m. or later.
24-Hour Fare
If you have had a jam-packed day and skipped a meal opportunity or two for a specific once-in-a-lifetime outing — you don't have to go to bed hungry. Instead, you can indulge in a variety of eats at any hour in London, as there are a handful of restaurants that are open 24/7 in this city. Popular eateries like Duck & Waffle not only stay open all day, every day, but this establishment also boasts some of the best views in the city. So, if you happen to be nearby, make sure you order the iconic crispy duck confit and waffle here.
Polo Bar is also open 24 hours, every single day except on Christmas Day. At this joint, patrons can have breakfast eats, sandwiches, fried chicken, steak, burgers, loaded chips, and more. But that's not the only reason to dine at Polo Bar — the best part here is that you can pair your anytime meal with wine, beer, and cocktails without ever having to worry about missing last call.
Departure Snacks
You came, you saw, you conquered. But did you try all the famous foods you wanted to? If not, never fear — you can grab or even pre-order some delicious departure snacks at Heathrow before flying home. With a multitude of restaurants offering breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and drinks, you still have time to sample some British fare while you are waiting to board your flight.
Welcome to the Big Smoke Taphouse & Kitchen is just one of the many options that have full English breakfast, bangers (sausage) and mash, fish and chips, local ciders, beers, wine, and then some. Other pre-order spots with a large selection of eats at Heathrow include Spuntino, Leon, and Yo! Sushi. That said, if you only have 24 hours in this amazing part of the UK, at least you know you can eat, drink, and be merry regardless of what other lofty plans you may have on your itinerary.