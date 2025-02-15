McDonald's Offers Adult Happy Meals, But There's A Catch

Many of us have fond childhood memories of McDonald's Happy Meals. With its iconic red and yellow packaging, the item has long been a staple of McDonald's menus around the world. And despite its initially confusing history, the Happy Meal continues to be part of the childhoods of many.

For a long time, adults that missed having a Happy Meal didn't have a really viable option other than trying to get away with ordering the item under the guise of having a kid waiting in the car. This issue was circumvented when McDonald's announced an adult version of Happy Meals in 2022, much to the elation of hungry, nostalgic customers. However, there is still a catch: These meals are only available for a limited time and in limited places.

Typically, adult Happy Meals are associated with some kind of promotion that runs for a set amount of time. For example, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the "Friends" TV show, McDonald's offered a limited-time adult Happy Meal featuring collectible figures of the characters. However, this special edition meal could only be found exclusively in Spain.