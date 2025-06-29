12 Products You Should Never Buy At Aldi, Based On Online Reviews

Aldi's Specially Selected Wood-Fired Garlic Provola Flatbread sounds like it should be an amazing product. Provola is a soft, white or yellow cheese made with either a combination of buffalo milk and cow's milk, or cow's milk solo. It melts easily, offering a strong and flavorful taste. When you combine provola with garlic and add it on top of a flatbread, you should get a tasty meal. However, Aldi's provola flatbread is not getting rave reviews.

Reviewers complain the dough is either too hard or too wet. We have also tried this one before and found it was challenging to get the right cooking balance. You either pull it out too soon for a soggy crust. Sadly, giving it extra cooking time causes the crust to get hard and difficult to cut and chew.

Shoppers who enjoyed the flatbread didn't just cook it as specified but added some ingredients for improvement. One Redditor drizzled it with a balsamic glaze and said it was "rich and filling." However, they thought the crust was "meh." Finally, a reviewer on Facebook had the idea to dip the slices in marinara sauce. If you try this one, you may need to consider livening it up with an extra drizzle of oil or serving it with a dipping sauce.