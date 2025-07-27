Aldi Is The Secret To A Deliciously Filling Seafood Boil On A Budget

Are seafood boils making a comeback, or did they ever go away in the first place? Whatever the answer is to those questions, it seems like there's a decent amount of chatter in the culinary world about the traditional seafood boil these days. Red Lobster recently released their take on this dish, Joe's Crab Shack has their version, and even smaller regional chains like The Juicy Crab have well-reviewed seafood boils.

By their very nature — with some version of crab and shrimp — a seafood boil can be fairly expensive. When you factor in cooking for a crowd (e.g., when you're planning for a dinner party), the costs can really skyrocket. But thanks to a tip from TikTok user @stitchedbyprecious, you can at least make a sensible portion of this delicious entree by using one of America's favorite discount grocery stores, Aldi.

If you simply want an easy frozen packet with all the ingredients you need for a decent seafood boil, Aldi's Fremont Fish Market Seafood Boil bag sells for under $10. That's a deal, but it does get mixed feedback online. Some reviews call the corn mushy and the mussels flavorless, but also say the potatoes and shrimp are tasty. But if you're willing to spend a little more money, we suggest buying some of these ingredients individually at Aldi for a more flavorful boil.