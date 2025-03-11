The 13 Best Toasters For Every Budget
Bad toasters have been ruining English muffins for decades. They wreak havoc on bread slices, burning them to a crisp and cruelly taking away their destiny to be a part of a nice, balanced breakfast. The toaster you bring into your kitchen matters, and anyone who has ever dealt with a less-than-ideal toaster knows this. Well, that's not going to be you — not if we have anything to do with it.
No matter your budget, there's a great toaster out there for you, and that is a promise. Maybe you've got the funds to drop a couple hundred dollars on a toaster with tons of special features, like buttons to prolong the toasting time or more shade settings. Or, perhaps you're a minimalist who just wants their bread toasted without anything extra, and you made a vow long ago never to spend over $100 on a kitchen appliance. Regardless, there is a toaster on this list that will meet your needs and fill your life with warm, toasted bread. The reviews don't lie (and at the time of publication, these are the accurate prices). Here are the best toasters for every budget.
1. Best Overall: Breville Bit More 2-Slice
Here she is: our best overall toaster. One of the less pricey Breville toasters at $89.95, the Bit More 2-Slice is compact and has some pretty cool features. The main one that gives it its name is the "A Bit More" button, which allows you to add "a bit more" (get it?) toasting time when the bread is almost there but not quite right. Also, with most toasters on this list, you'd have to hit the cancel button to pop out your toast and see how it's coming along. However, with this one, you've got a "Lift and Look" function, allowing you to push up the lever and see the toast while it's still browning.
According to reviews, this toaster is a true darling. It browns more evenly than many customers' previous toasters and is obviously of very high quality. Customers love the "A Bit More" feature and report that the toaster is consistent and reliable. Being able to see the toast through the extra-wide slots as it's toasting is a highlight, as users can know exactly how brown their bread is becoming. And although it costs a little more than your standard mid-priced toaster, those who have bought it say it's worth every penny.
2. Best Super Budget: Amazon Basics Toaster
You can't get more budget than the Amazon Basics 2-Slice toaster, and although there are certainly no frills here, you're getting exactly what you paid $23 for — and sometimes isn't that all you need? This toaster isn't going to win any awards, but it is going to toast your standard size sliced bread.
Reviewers agree that, yes, this is a very simple toaster, but there's nothing wrong with that. This toaster has easy-to-use settings and controls and doesn't take up too much counter space. There's also a tray for crumbs that's pretty easy to empty. Some reviewers do mention that it toasts the sides of the bread somewhat unevenly, but with a toaster so affordable, they don't mind having to run the bread through a second toast cycle. All in all, this basic toaster does what it says it's going to do, and your bank account will barely notice the charge.
3. Best Budget: Black Decker Rapid Toast
Ah, Black + Decker — an old friend to us all. Sometimes you don't want to spend an exorbitant amount on a toaster because, well, it's a toaster. That's where the Black + Decker Rapid Toast comes in. At $38, it's the sweet spot of classic toasters as it's not too fancy and not too cheap.
Black + Decker is a tried and true brand, so although the Rapid Toast is on the less expensive side, there's no skimping on quality. According to reviews, this toaster is efficient with a capital E, in addition to being a bang for your buck. People love how quickly it toasts. The convenience of the frozen and bagel settings is often appreciated, as is the simple-to-clean crumb tray. Another popular feature of this toaster is how good looking it is — users love the sleekness, mentioning that it's a classy addition to their kitchens.
4. Best Compact: Bella 2-Slice Slim Toaster
This tiny toaster doesn't look like a lot, but looks can be deceiving because people straight up adore this thing. The Bella Compact 2-Slice Slim toaster is $19.99 and has one long slot that fits two pieces of bread. According to reviewers, it toasts super quickly, making it functional, compact, and very fun. Seriously, look at it — isn't it cute?
The adorableness of this toaster is, luckily, not all there is to it. For such a low price point, customers agree it works very well. Everyone is pretty much enamored by the fact that they can get such an efficient toaster that is both extremely affordable and evenly toasts both sides of the bread (specifically on the level three setting). Reviewers love the space-saving compactness of the toaster and the fact that it comes in lovely colors (Surf, Plum, Blossom, and Oatmilk). Overall, this dainty toaster is surprisingly pretty trustworthy for such an inexpensive appliance and, according to the people who bought it, lasts just as long as pricier toasters.
5. Best Timeless Toaster: Cuisinart CPT-160 Metal Classic 2-Slice Toaster
What is a timeless toaster, you ask? It's a simple toaster that's on the cheaper side, yet offers all the functions you need (shade settings, defrost, bagel, and reheat) and none that you don't (you won't find any "extra time" buttons here). For only $40, the Cuisinart CPT-160 is a trusty little toaster that will get the job done with no frivolities, while adding a punch of elegance to your kitchen counter with its smooth and shiny stainless steel. It's a two-slicer, so it's on the smaller side and won't take up as much counter space, yet it still provides classic toaster services such as, well, toasting your bread.
The reviews are in for this toaster and they are impressive. People love the look of this thing, often using words like "charming" or "timeless." Hey, we get it, sometimes when there are a million options out there, it's nice to find a classic toaster. Luckily, it boasts more than just good looks, with many reviews calling it the best toaster they've ever bought.
6. Best High-End 2-Slice Toaster: Breville Die-Cast Smart Toaster
This beauty might just be the queen of all toasters. Everyone loves the Breville Die-Cast Smart toaster, and frankly, they better, because this baby will cost you about $150 for a two-slicer. Then again, for a Breville that many people call the best toaster they've ever had, it's not too bad a price point at $149. According to reviews, this toaster is definitely worth the splurge.
People say it stands the test of time and consistently toasts well. They love the space-saving format of this model, the quality of its build, and how pretty it is. As far as extra features go, people really love the motorized "lift and look" feature that allows them to continue toasting while raising and lowering the toast to check how it's doing (a classic Breville function). This toaster has plenty of repeat customers, with several people saying that after many long years with a Breville Die-Cast Smart toaster, they wound up buying the exact same model when the time came to finally replace it.
7. Best Mid-Range Toaster: KitchenAid KMT2115SX Stainless Steel Toaster
Look no further than this Kitchen Aid 2-slice toaster for what is rumored to be the best toaster at this price point — and it's quite the bang for your buck at $54.99. The slots are wide enough for thicker bread and bagels and, according to users, this toaster is said to perfectly brown both sides. A bonus? The breadcrumb tray at the bottom is removable for easy cleaning.
Reviewers go on to note that it has a pleasing overall quality and it's nice to look at. Many users have additional KitchenAid products in their home and love that it matches nicely with their other appliances (all are very sleek). People really dig the bagel setting, with many claiming that the function works better than on other toasters they've used, properly toasting the cut side of the bagel rather than only the outer side.
8. Best Touchscreen Toaster: Cuisinart 4-Slice Touchscreen Toaster
The Cuisinart 4-Slice Touchscreen is a toaster for the digital age, complete with a neat touchscreen display that "wakes up" when you press the power button. For a toaster with four slots and a touchscreen display, the $70 price point is actually pretty good. People really love the touchscreen display, with many reviewers commenting that it lets them keep track of how much toasting time is left. They also mention that the digital controls are sleek and easy to use. Many describe this toaster as being very well-designed, with a modern aesthetic that is pleasing to look at.
People appreciate that they can depend on an even and quality toast every time, without having to pop it back in for another round. Another thing that keeps people coming back to this toaster is the speed of the toasting process and the feature that allows them to add 30 seconds more to a cycle.
9. Best 4-Slice Toaster: KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster with Manual High-Lift Lever
Tried and true brand KitchenAid strikes again, but this time it offers four slots for bread rather than two. At a price point of around $75 to $80, the KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster with Manual High-Lift Lever is a pretty fancy toaster that gets the job done for a modest budget. Plus, people go nuts for this thing.
Customers who bought this toaster love its functionality as well as its sleekness. They appreciate the large slots and note that this toaster has a lot of range as far as toasting degrees go — no matter how dark or light you like your bread, it has you covered. They also mention that it works very well for toasting bread that is extra thick. The consensus is that this is a great toaster that doesn't cost an exorbitant amount of money or come with a million special features, it just makes really amazing toast. It's simple, durable, and dependable. And sometimes that's all you can really ask of your kitchen appliances, isn't it?
10. Best Design: Smeg 2-Slice Toaster
This toaster is honestly beautiful and will cost you around $199.99. People adore the metal finish of the Smeg 2-Slice and seem to agree that it works perfectly as both a toaster and a staple of their kitchen decor. It's cute, it's vintage looking, and it's definitely the most high-fashion toaster of the bunch. But don't worry, this model is a perfect pairing of style and function, and just as trustworthy in its toasting abilities as it is in its appealing design. As aesthetically pleasing as this gorgeous toaster is, customers agree that it toasts to perfection, providing a consistently even brown on both sides of the bread.
Plus, the Smeg 2-slice toaster comes in lots of different colors and can accommodate many-a-bread size. This appliance brings elegance to any kitchen, keeping the counters looking good while doing its job. Some toasters really do have it all.
11. Best Retro Toaster: Smeg 50's Retro 4-Slice Toaster
Well, well, well, who do we have here? Smeg is back again with another beautiful toaster ... only this time, there's more toast (and it's $250). Much like its 2-slice counterpart, the Smeg Retro 4-Slice is a fan favorite and one of the cutest toasters we've ever seen. It's also sort of a 4-slice toaster disguised as a 2-slice toaster, as there are technically only two slots but they are long and can easily fit four pieces of bread.
Customers appreciate its capacity, as it's one of the few toasters that is able to toast extra long bread slices. And although it's on the pricier side, many agree that you don't get much better than this quality. As usual with Smeg, people love the toaster's elegant aesthetics and agree that it looks amazing on the countertop. Just like its little sister, it is said to provide a consistently even toast on both sides of the bread.
12. Most Powerful Toaster: Wolf Gourmet 4-Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster
This toaster means serious business. It's built like a tank and will toast your bread whether you like it or not. Get out of the way — bread is being browned, and not just one piece either, but four, all at once. The Wolf Gourmet 4-Slice Extra-Wide Slot isn't for the faint at heart (or anyone who's trying to save money, as it costs $350) but if you want a toaster that will literally solve all of your toasting problems and toast bread slices of all sizes, this is the machine for you.
The reviews are in and they are dramatic: People agree that this toaster came to toast and nothing is getting in its way.Although the toaster costs a fortune, customers say that it's worth the money. They appreciate its sturdy build and the fact that if you register it with Wolf, the company sends you an extra set of knobs in case you ever need replacements. Users love the wide variety of toast settings but warn to be wary of the types of bread you toast on which level (for example, avoid toasting thin slices on high). That said, the toasting shade selector is extremely precise and allows users to create their absolute perfect toast, whether they like it lightly browned or crunchier.
13. Best Luxury Toaster: Revolution R180 Connect Plus 2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster
This luxury toaster is basically the newest member of your family. To call the Revolution R180 Connect Plus 2-Slice Touchscreen simply a toaster would not be doing it justice, because this appliance has Wi-Fi. But most importantly? It makes perfect toast. And, let's face it, at a price tag of at least $400, that is absolutely a requirement.
People who bought this toaster know exactly what they've done, and although most admit it was an extreme splurge, especially for a countertop kitchen appliance, they agree that it really is worth the money. Reviewers love that it's much more than just a toaster, but toasting still is its most important feature — and it goes above and beyond. They mention that you can choose an exact level of toast (there are seven different options) and toast any type of bread on earth (well, at least 40 of them, anyway).
Customers also love the extra features that make this toaster so special, like the calendar, photo album, clock, and weather updates. It's the fancy toaster they never knew would upgrade their kitchen (and their lives in general), but they're glad to have found it. If you've got $400 to spend on a toaster, according to people who have bought it, this one just might be worth it. Get ready for the best toasting experience of your life.
Methodology
The toasters in our list were selected based on a combination of price points and a consensus of reviews across several websites. As the price increased, so did the amount of features, buttons, and extras. Customer reviews needed to prove that the additional bells and whistles actually did what they promised. We also considered aesthetics, and the more expensive the toaster, the sturdier and more attractive it needed to be.