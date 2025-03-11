The 13 Best Toasters For Every Budget

Bad toasters have been ruining English muffins for decades. They wreak havoc on bread slices, burning them to a crisp and cruelly taking away their destiny to be a part of a nice, balanced breakfast. The toaster you bring into your kitchen matters, and anyone who has ever dealt with a less-than-ideal toaster knows this. Well, that's not going to be you — not if we have anything to do with it.

No matter your budget, there's a great toaster out there for you, and that is a promise. Maybe you've got the funds to drop a couple hundred dollars on a toaster with tons of special features, like buttons to prolong the toasting time or more shade settings. Or, perhaps you're a minimalist who just wants their bread toasted without anything extra, and you made a vow long ago never to spend over $100 on a kitchen appliance. Regardless, there is a toaster on this list that will meet your needs and fill your life with warm, toasted bread. The reviews don't lie (and at the time of publication, these are the accurate prices). Here are the best toasters for every budget.