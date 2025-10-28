What You Need To Know Before Setting A Budget For Your Wedding Food
Weddings are costly affairs, and while "the more the merrier" is definitely one way to look at it, the ballooning bill for an extended guestlist can sometimes become quite stressful. Of course, weddings don't need to cost a fortune to be memorable, but there are some aspects where cutting corners can be disastrous. Wedding food is one of them.
"Whatever you do, never skimp on this portion of the budget because food is something your guests will remember and talk about," says Danielle Rothweiler, wedding planner and owner of Rothweiler Event Design. She gave Chowhound an exclusive deep dive into some wedding food ideas that can help build a crowd-pleasing menu while saving money. With most U.S. couples spending between $1,800 and $7,000 on wedding catering (per Wedding Wire), the options you choose can affect your budget significantly.
A big way to save is opting for outside catering services rather than those provided by the venue. "Many venues in my area offer in-house catering and basic rentals. The cost can vary based on how many food choices you offer, not just during the reception but during the cocktail hour as well," says Rothweiler. "If you are booking an outside caterer, however, there will be a lot more flexibility," she continues. "With an outside caterer being brought into a venue or a backyard, you can truly design the menu you are envisioning without many restrictions."
Plated versus buffet-style catering
It's easy to get overwhelmed with all the minutiae of wedding food, especially when it's a day that everyone strives to make perfect. Plan ahead by deciding whether plated or buffet-style dining is right for your event. "Get a general idea of the parameters without getting too specific, so you can easily review what packages are offered by the caterer or venue," advises Danielle Rothweiler.
Often, buffet-style catering is a smart choice for big events, but this isn't always the case for weddings. "A lot of people think buffets can save money, but sometimes they can actually be more expensive," warns Rothweiler. "For instance, if your venue or caterer requires meal information with your final headcount, they can now plan exactly how many beef dishes they need versus how many chicken dishes they need [for plated dinners]. With a buffet, they need to create enough of everything for everyone." Not knowing your headcount accurately can result in the inflated costs of guests wasting expensive buffet dishes or the embarrassing prospect of running out of food.
Offering variety but without the ambiguity of a buffet can be achieved by offering plated meals with two proteins and either a choice or a variety of fixed sides. "One of my favorite options is offering a duet for dinner. This gives your guests typically two meats plus a vegetable and a starch — more than enough variety after a cocktail hour," says Rothweiler.
Surprise wedding food costs and how to keep them in check
While knowing the headcount of the party can help you budget accurately for wedding food, there are always extra expenses that catch couples by surprise. The cost of renting tables, chairs, linen, and utensils may not be included in the food estimate provided. There may also be an additional cake-cutting fee, which is levied when the traditional white wedding cake is sourced from outside the venue. While you may save some money by ordering a wedding cake from unexpected places (such as Sam's Club or Walmart), the venue may charge for portioning and serving the cake.
Then, of course, there are some final additions to the bill. Danielle Rothweiler says "It's the administrative fee and gratuity cost that catches couples by surprise. The administrative fee is not the same as a gratuity, and unless the word 'gratuity' is listed, that's not what that (on average) 22% is for. The admin cost covers the service staff, and gratuity is at your discretion and not required (unlike the admin cost)."
To avoid unpleasant financial surprises and still tip your staff, she suggests getting to know your staff's job titles and whether they are part of the venue or the catering team. You can then put aside tips in envelopes accordingly, which can be handed over to the individuals in question. It takes a village to put together a wedding, and keeping track of everyone — from the guests to the staff — will help you calculate your budget.