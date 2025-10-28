What You Need To Know Before Setting A Budget For Your Wedding Food

Weddings are costly affairs, and while "the more the merrier" is definitely one way to look at it, the ballooning bill for an extended guestlist can sometimes become quite stressful. Of course, weddings don't need to cost a fortune to be memorable, but there are some aspects where cutting corners can be disastrous. Wedding food is one of them.

"Whatever you do, never skimp on this portion of the budget because food is something your guests will remember and talk about," says Danielle Rothweiler, wedding planner and owner of Rothweiler Event Design. She gave Chowhound an exclusive deep dive into some wedding food ideas that can help build a crowd-pleasing menu while saving money. With most U.S. couples spending between $1,800 and $7,000 on wedding catering (per Wedding Wire), the options you choose can affect your budget significantly.

A big way to save is opting for outside catering services rather than those provided by the venue. "Many venues in my area offer in-house catering and basic rentals. The cost can vary based on how many food choices you offer, not just during the reception but during the cocktail hour as well," says Rothweiler. "If you are booking an outside caterer, however, there will be a lot more flexibility," she continues. "With an outside caterer being brought into a venue or a backyard, you can truly design the menu you are envisioning without many restrictions."