Why Wedding Cakes Are Traditionally White

The world of weddings is rich with customs and color conventions. The white dress, the something blue tradition, and perhaps the most strict and observed of all customs: a white wedding cake. Whether it's a courthouse elopement, an elaborate affair, or something in between, some sort of white cake is almost always the crown jewel of a wedding food menu. You're far less likely to see a towering chocolate cake or any other dessert. But why?

The earliest bridal cakes covered in a pure white frosting emerged in 17th century English cookbooks. White wedding cakes — as we know them today — would rise to their full glory during the Victorian era, when white sugar and white icing came to be seen as a symbol of high social status. Pricier and harder to come by than less refined, more humble forms of sugar and sweetener, the white iced cake was a symbol of affluence. Of course, the color white is also seen as a symbol of purity and virginity today. This association may have also influenced the popularity of a white cake, which became mainstream (along with white dresses) when the iconic wedding of Queen Victoria solidified both trends.