The Smart Buffet Tip To Keep Guests From Wasting Expensive Food

While it's important to try and gauge as accurately as possible how many guests will eat and how much a person will consume on average, there is always a little variation. It's good form to keep a little extra, as you don't want items on your buffet to finish before everyone has had a chance to try them. Of course, this means that you will often have leftovers. "Keep plenty of meal prep containers on hand for leftovers or to-go boxes when friends come over for dinner. After everyone's had their turn at the buffet, place a neat stack of them by the plates so guests can easily pack up extras," say the pros from Southern Standard Hospitality.

The strategy needs to be more psychological when it comes to ensuring that guests don't waste food, especially expensive dishes like brisket, fish, and other proteins. It all comes down to the layout. "When designing your buffet, start with the supporting dishes and finish with the stars of the show. Load the front half with favorites like sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and mashed potatoes. By the time guests reach the end, they'll have less room for a double portion of brisket — and your spread will stay balanced and plentiful."

You can also try a few other strategies by using slightly smaller serving plates so that they look fuller, and guests will take smaller servings at a time. Remember that smaller servings, even when served frequently, can help reduce food waste. Also, cold and room temperature dishes are easier to manage and preserve than hot dishes, and try and avoid fried foods in buffets, since they are harder to repurpose.