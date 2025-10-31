8 Creative Uses For Coffee Creamer Beyond Your Morning Brew

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Just because it's called "coffee creamer" doesn't mean it only belongs in coffee; there are a myriad of ways to use coffee creamer (or "coffee whitener," if you're on the other side of the pond) in applications besides your morning brew. Back when this culinarily debatable coffee add-on first came out, its intended market was non-dairy drinkers; it was made of corn syrup and vegetable oils and didn't require refrigeration. Today's best coffee creamer brands offer powder or liquid, and they may even contain cream or milk, though many are still dairy-free. (Think oat milk, coconut milk, almond milk, and the like.) They also come in more flavors than you can shake a milk frother at.

This diversity allows you to easily upgrade a variety of snacks and treats with your coffee creamer's unique charms. And if you don't add much creamer to your daily coffees and often find yourself with a lot of leftover product approaching its use-by date, using it creatively in sweet, savory, cold, and hot recipes is the perfect way to reduce food waste.