10 Chobani Coffee Creamers, Ranked

There is no shortage of coffee creamer brands available in the grocery store. Not only can you find basics like plain sweetened cream, but also ones that allow you to make your favorite coffee shop beverage at home. I'm talking hazelnut, vanilla, white chocolate mocha, and everything in between. And one brand that has received its fair share of accolades is Chobani. The brand, which is known mostly for its Greek yogurt, carries an entire lineup of zero-sugar and regular creamers in flavors that are both familiar and funky.

I'm a coffee hound, so I'm no stranger to coffee creamers. Chobani dominates the shelf space at my local grocery store, so I wanted to see which flavors of this pricey creamer were truly worth buying. In order to do so, I rounded up all of the flavors that I could find before tasting and ranking them from worst to best based on factors like overall potency of flavor, mouthfeel, and whether they made the coffee I added them to — a plain, unsweetened cold brew — more enjoyable to sip on.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.