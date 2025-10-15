You Only Need One Ingredient For Homemade Ice Cream (And It's Probably Already In Your Fridge)

Making ice cream at home can be a lot of fun, but many opt for store-bought options instead because it saves ingredients, time, and money. But what if we told you there was a single ingredient that you probably already have on hand that you can make into flavorful frozen desserts at home? It's creamy, affordable, and available at nearly every supermarket. All you need to create delicious homemade ice cream is coffee creamer.

Our ever-growing coffee culture is responsible for the many varieties of creamers on the market. After perusing the refrigerated section at your grocery store, you'll likely find all kinds of flavored creamer like peppermint mocha, pumpkin spice, cinnamon coffee cake, and sweet cream, just to name a few. You'll find that most of these options will easily translate into dynamic ice cream flavors, without any other add-ins.

If you're worried that you need an ice cream maker to pull this recipe off, think again. There's an easy trick that just requires filling a plastic bag with ice and salt. Simply add your coffee creamer to a separate bag and securely seal it. Lastly, pop it into the original ice bag, and shake. Try this trick and you'll have yourself some homemade soft serve ice cream in anywhere from about five to 15 minutes. If you want a firmer result, the best way to achieve this is by adding your creation to a sealable container and popping it in the freezer to set further. Once you've got this technique down, all you need to perfect next is making and shaping crispy homemade ice cream cones for serving.