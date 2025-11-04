Avoid Buying That Tomato Plant If You Spot These 6 Red Flags

You want to know my secret trick to calm down after a busy day in the office? Gardening. It completely drains my mind from the worries of the day, and as a chef, there is nothing more rewarding than cooking with ingredients I've grown from my garden. During my time at culinary school in Italy, my classmates and I had exceptional opportunities to deepen our understanding of the food industry through an Italian lens. We engaged in hands-on activities ranging from curing prosciutto and making fresh pasta to managing a small farm that produced vegetables, fruit, meat, and dairy products for our classes.

Among all these experiences, I developed a particular passion for cultivating tomato plants. Our Tuscany campus grew over ten tomato varieties, which, of course, we harvested and incorporated into dishes throughout the year. These experiences equipped me with valuable insights into which tomato plants are worth purchasing and which ones to avoid. Use this list as your guide when shopping around at your local garden store, and if you notice any of these six red flags, you might want to run for the hills.