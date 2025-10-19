Does Your Vegetable Garden Actually Need Expensive Fertilizer? Or Can The Cheap Stuff Work Just As Well?

Growing your own vegetables can be a rewarding project. It gives you something to focus on and something to be proud of — plus, it saves you money at the farmers market. There are plenty of tips for growing vegetables, but if you're a novice gardener, you could be wrongly swayed into spending more money than you need to on fertilizer.

"Expensive fertilizers do not always work better than less expensive ones," Tammy Sons, horticulturist, CEO, and founder at TN Nursery, told Chowhound in an exclusive chat. "I have had great success growing healthy vegetables with low-priced, high-quality, well-balanced fertilizers, as well as with more expensive store brands."

Fertilizer works by offering additional nutrients to plants, such as nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium, which all work to help the plants grow and thrive. While water supplies ample nutrients like oxygen, hydrogen, and carbon, fertilizer supplements with those other elements that aren't as easily offered through nature. "The best fertilizers are those that are tailored to the nutrient makeup of your particular soil," Sons said, adding that it's best to focus on "the N-P-K ratio, organic vs. synthetic ingredients, [and] presence of organic matter." The N-P-K ratio is the ratio of nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium — a ratio such as 10-10-10 is generally a good option.