The 2 Countries That Produce The Most Rice In The World

Rice is one of the most commonly-used ingredients in the world. It's prevalent throughout many cultures and can be used in so many different ways. Its commonality and ease of use makes it one of the most versatile ingredients for meal prepping and a staple ingredient in many households around the world.

Despite how popular rice is, very few stop to question where exactly all the world's rice comes from. There are several countries responsible for major rice production, but there are two countries specifically that produce the most rice in the world: India and China. In 2025 alone, these countries each produced over 145 million metric tons of rice, according to the USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service.

To really put things in perspective, this means that India and China each make up 27% of global rice production. This means that there's a good chance that most rice dishes you consume, from basic stovetop steamed white rice to green sticky rice, are made using rice produced by either of these two countries.