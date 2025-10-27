How Kelce And Mahomes' Kansas City Steakhouse Weaves Football Into An Elevated Atmosphere

Anyone who has visited Kansas City, Missouri, knows that there is no shortage of steakhouses in the city. After all, the area is a historical hub for stockyards and meatpacking. It even has its own eponymous cut of steak, the Kansas City strip, which is distinct from the New York strip. It's also home to the iconic Midwestern comfort food, Kansas City steak soup, which was first invented in the now-closed Plaza III steakhouse.

So how does 1587 Prime set itself apart in such a beef-rich city? With the help of a whole heap of personal touches, of course. From 1587 Prime's name, a nod to Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' jersey numbers, to the private dining area decorated with football regalia, the influence of this athletic duo can be felt throughout. This is perhaps most evident in the upscale steakhouse's extensive menu, which has many nods, not just to Kelce and Mahomes, but to their team and family members.

A, well, prime, example is in the restaurant's cocktail menu. The Showtime cocktail is named in honor of Mahomes' nickname. Meanwhile, the Big Yeti, a unique, smoky take on an old fashioned, is named for Kelce. There is also a nod to Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, on the menu: The Alchemy, a reference to a Swift song. It's a vodka-based cocktail and features a fiery decoration at the base of the glass that is absolutely magical. Perhaps the most whimsical personal touch is the ketchup flight, a nod to Patrick Mahomes love of the condiment (and yes, he even likes it on his steak).