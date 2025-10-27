How Kelce And Mahomes' Kansas City Steakhouse Weaves Football Into An Elevated Atmosphere
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are quite the dynamic duo. The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end and quarterback have won three Super Bowls together, and have played in a whopping five Super Bowls together. Off the field, Mahomes and Kelce are known to be close friends. Beyond matters of football and friendship, their winning dynamic has made its way to another venture: fine dining. Plans for their new venture were originally announced in 2024, and the restaurant, named 1587 Prime after the pair's jersey numbers (Mahomes plays under the number 15 and Kelce is 87), officially opened its doors in September 2025.
Located within Kansas City, Missouri, in the upscale Loews Hotel, Mahomes and Kelce's steakhouse is an ode to the city, the Kansas City Chiefs, and, perhaps most importantly, themselves. So, how did two football superstars get into the restaurant industry? It started with Mahomes' connection to Sacha Tanha, the director of hospitality at the international fine dining management company, Noble 33. This friendship proved to be the basis for what would become 1587 Prime, a partnership between Noble 33, Mahomes, and Kelce. The two Super Bowl champions helped fund the project, which was facilitated by the hospitality company. However, the involvement of Mahomes and Kelce has been more than financial, with the pair inspiring many menu items and decor choices for the location. You can find football flourishes and personal touches throughout the Kansas City hotspot — if you can manage to snag a reservation.
A steakhouse worthy of champions (and popstars)
Anyone who has visited Kansas City, Missouri, knows that there is no shortage of steakhouses in the city. After all, the area is a historical hub for stockyards and meatpacking. It even has its own eponymous cut of steak, the Kansas City strip, which is distinct from the New York strip. It's also home to the iconic Midwestern comfort food, Kansas City steak soup, which was first invented in the now-closed Plaza III steakhouse.
So how does 1587 Prime set itself apart in such a beef-rich city? With the help of a whole heap of personal touches, of course. From 1587 Prime's name, a nod to Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' jersey numbers, to the private dining area decorated with football regalia, the influence of this athletic duo can be felt throughout. This is perhaps most evident in the upscale steakhouse's extensive menu, which has many nods, not just to Kelce and Mahomes, but to their team and family members.
A, well, prime, example is in the restaurant's cocktail menu. The Showtime cocktail is named in honor of Mahomes' nickname. Meanwhile, the Big Yeti, a unique, smoky take on an old fashioned, is named for Kelce. There is also a nod to Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, on the menu: The Alchemy, a reference to a Swift song. It's a vodka-based cocktail and features a fiery decoration at the base of the glass that is absolutely magical. Perhaps the most whimsical personal touch is the ketchup flight, a nod to Patrick Mahomes love of the condiment (and yes, he even likes it on his steak).
How this steak stacks up
1587 Prime only opened in September 2025, but it's already a Kansas City hotspot. In fact, when reservations for the restaurant first opened up in August, the restaurant took in enough reservations to fill tables to the tail end of October in the span of only a few minutes. The initial rush for reservations certainly has a lot to do with the clout of Mahomes, Kelce, and, by virtue of her proximity to Kelce, Taylor Swift. But what about the actual restaurant? Along with eager diners, plenty of publications have pushed to sink their teeth into this new, shiny celebrity dining venture, all ready to give their opinion on the restaurant and its many culinary offerings.
Generally speaking, reviews have been quite positive, with many praising the restaurant's luxe interior, magical live music performances, extensive wine list, and delicious steaks. The menu does have a particular focus on Wagyu beef. It's featured in several forms, from the carpaccio to meatballs and, of course, a whole section of Wagyu cuts on the steak menu. Truffles also seem to be heavily featured, which might not be to the liking of every diner since truffles are quite the divisive mushroom (Gordon Ramsay, for example, despises truffle oil). Truffle fan or not, if the menu and general vibe sound right up your alley, then it just might be worth the visit. However, you may find snagging a reservation to be a challenge akin to, say, winning the Super Bowl.