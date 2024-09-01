What Sets A Kansas City Strip Steak Apart From A New York One?

Kansas City versus New York. We're not talking about football here, but steaks. But besides the obvious, geographically opposed names, what sets the New York trip steak apart from the Kansas City strip steak? Both cuts come from the short loin portion of the cow, which is located on the rear side of the cow, towards the top of the back, and have a great flavor and tender texture. However, Kansas City Strip steaks have one feature that New York strip steaks are missing: bone.

Kansas City Strips are always served with the bone intact, which lends to the steak's rich flavor. New York Strips, on the other hand, lack this bone, which can make it easier to serve and a bit more sophisticated. Kansas City Strip steaks also tend to have a higher fat content, which also lends towards the steak's beefy, rich flavor. Its northern neighbor, on the other hand, has a firmer texture and is more lean. This results in a slightly less tender feel (often negligible). There is not clear winner between the two, though Jacques Pépin is a notable fan of the new York Strip. Regardless, both are a great option for a steak dinner.