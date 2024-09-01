What Sets A Kansas City Strip Steak Apart From A New York One?
Kansas City versus New York. We're not talking about football here, but steaks. But besides the obvious, geographically opposed names, what sets the New York trip steak apart from the Kansas City strip steak? Both cuts come from the short loin portion of the cow, which is located on the rear side of the cow, towards the top of the back, and have a great flavor and tender texture. However, Kansas City Strip steaks have one feature that New York strip steaks are missing: bone.
Kansas City Strips are always served with the bone intact, which lends to the steak's rich flavor. New York Strips, on the other hand, lack this bone, which can make it easier to serve and a bit more sophisticated. Kansas City Strip steaks also tend to have a higher fat content, which also lends towards the steak's beefy, rich flavor. Its northern neighbor, on the other hand, has a firmer texture and is more lean. This results in a slightly less tender feel (often negligible). There is not clear winner between the two, though Jacques Pépin is a notable fan of the new York Strip. Regardless, both are a great option for a steak dinner.
What sets the cuts apart
Because of their similarities, New York and Kansas City Strip steaks work well using similar cooking methods. Both steaks come from an area of the cow that isn't heavily exercised, making it more tender. This is in contrasts with portions of the cow, such as brisket, which tend to be tougher and require longer cooking times. For this reason, these strip steaks work great when cooked on the grill or stovetop. No slow cooking or braising needed!
Rather, you will want to opt for a faster cook at a higher temperature. Because of its lack of fat content, this steak will become tough when cooked at lower heats, or for extended periods of time, as there is no fat to help create a softer texture as it cooks. Methods such as pan searing or grilling are both great options for these steaks, and you can also pop them in the oven for a short period, as long as the oven is very hot (around 450 degrees Fahrenheit). The steaks should reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit for a medium cook. Make sure to rest steaks before serving, as this will ensure a juicier cut.
A history of steaks
Though Kansas City and New York Strip steaks bear geographically opposed names, they actually share a good bit of history, sharing ties to the iconic Delmonico's Steakhouse. The historic New York restaurant, which opened in 1837, introduced the culinary world to the Kansas City strip steak, which may also have originally been called Delmonico steak, as it was a signature item on the menu. However, these days a KC strip and Delmonico steak come from different areas. Delmonico steaks are cut from the rib, and strips from the short loin.
Like the Kansas City cut, the New York strip also has ties to Delmonico's Steakhouse. The steak may have been an invention of the restaurant, after the Delmonico brothers cut and removed the bone portion of the strip at the behest of some making it more impressive for customers. The lack of bone made the steak more convenient to eat, and thus, closer to fine dining principles. Regardless, both steaks are now classics in American cooking, and make a great addition to any dinner menu.