Kansas City steak soup is iconic, but there are just a few key features you'll want to keep in mind when making it. Perhaps the most important aspect is the roux base. This will make your soup velvety and rich in texture. To make your roux, combine butter with flour in a pan on a low heat setting and toast for about five minutes, or until it is a rich, slightly brown color. This will give the base of your soup a complex, almost nutty flavor that will pair perfectly with your steak. Butter is also essential to this soup. Beyond the butter used for the roux, you'll want to add another stick (around half a cup) on top of it for more flavor.

As for the steak, you can cook any common cuts of steak you please, from round to sirloin. Just make sure to dice and sear your steak cuts before adding them to your soup. You can also use ground beef if you prefer. Any of these choices will give your dish the beefy flavor it needs. Seasonings vary based on recipe, but common additions include Worcestershire sauce, Kitchen Bouquet browning sauce, onion powder, garlic powder, and oregano, among others. Of course, none of this is gospel, so feel free to put your own spin on the Kansas City steak soup.