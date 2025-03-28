How To Transform Store-Bought Spinach Dip Into A Party-Worthy Appetizer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hot and cheesy, creamy and tangy, spinach dip is an immensely popular dish that's found on restaurant and bar menus across the country. Most often seen at parties and other social gatherings over the past 75 years, this dairy-heavy dip is widely available at grocery stores. And with just a few tweaks, such as putting it into your own dish, you can make it seem homemade with no one the wiser.

When serving guests, presentation or plating is a powerful thing, capable of making it look like you're offering a fuller plate of shrimp or like you just pulled a made-from-scratch dish of hot spinach and artichoke dip from the oven. It enhances the overall eating experience for your guests and shows you care, that you're serving from the heart. Using one of your own pretty dishes, instead of the tub the store-bought dip came in, goes a long way to achieve this delicious deception, but there are a few more easy ways to take your appetizer to the next level.