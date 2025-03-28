How To Transform Store-Bought Spinach Dip Into A Party-Worthy Appetizer
Hot and cheesy, creamy and tangy, spinach dip is an immensely popular dish that's found on restaurant and bar menus across the country. Most often seen at parties and other social gatherings over the past 75 years, this dairy-heavy dip is widely available at grocery stores. And with just a few tweaks, such as putting it into your own dish, you can make it seem homemade with no one the wiser.
When serving guests, presentation or plating is a powerful thing, capable of making it look like you're offering a fuller plate of shrimp or like you just pulled a made-from-scratch dish of hot spinach and artichoke dip from the oven. It enhances the overall eating experience for your guests and shows you care, that you're serving from the heart. Using one of your own pretty dishes, instead of the tub the store-bought dip came in, goes a long way to achieve this delicious deception, but there are a few more easy ways to take your appetizer to the next level.
Mix-ins, toppings, and more serving tips
You've scooped the dip into a pretty, oven-safe ceramic dish (one of Pumtus' colorful baking dishes is perfect if you don't already have something eye-catching), but why not take it just a little bit farther? While most store-bought spinach and artichoke dips already contain cheese, it can't hurt to mix in some fresh grated Parmesan and top with a handful of mozzarella you shredded yourself, as pre-shredded cheese doesn't melt as well. You can also add breadcrumbs or even cubed stale croissants on top before popping the dip into the oven for a cheesy top, crunchy texture, and buttery flavor.
To really go the extra mile for your guests, use a large boule, a round loaf of sourdough or country bread, as your baking dish. Simply slice off the top and pull out the soft crumb, then cube it. Fill the cavity with the spinach dip, and top with cheese and panko before baking it in the oven. Then serve with the cubed bread. It's a dip, dipper, and dish in one!