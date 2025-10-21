How Sunny Anderson Adds A Professional Touch To Boring Frozen Pizza

If you need some help on choosing a trustworthy base, Chowhound's ranking of the best frozen pizzas can be of some help, although Sunny Anderson declines to name the brand of the frozen pizza she used in her video because she feels this hack can be worked with any frozen pepperoni pizza. Perhaps the most important ingredient in this pizza upgrade is the roasted garlic. In her post, she recommends covering peeled cloves with olive oil and baking for about 40 minutes at 180 degrees Fahrenheit. They will come out tender and flavorful, full of umami goodness but much less pungent than raw. For more flavor, you can add some thyme and rosemary. This preparation will not only give you wonderfully roasted garlic, but a delicious olive oil that's perfect to drizzle on your pizza or use as a simple condiment on fresh bread or pasta.

Anderson places a whole roasted clove of garlic under each slice or two of pepperoni, then adds sliced hot peppers, quartered cherry tomatoes, and some dried oregano before cooking the pizza. If you don't have cherry tomatoes, thinly sliced larger tomatoes will work great, just be sure that the pizza isn't so loaded with tomatoes that it becomes overly moist as it cooks. Alternatively, you can add sliced tomatoes after it comes out of the oven, so they'll release less moisture and not waterlog the crust. When it comes out of the oven, Anderson likes to add some grated Parmesan, fresh basil, and a bit of Mike's Hot Honey. The result is full of flavor elements that will take your tastebuds for a ride. And, no need to go full-Anderson: You can give it a go with what you have on hand, and your frozen pizza will still be upgraded from basic crispy, pepperoni-topped cracker to a beautiful meal.