5 Fast Food Chains That Will Serve You A Burger At Breakfast Time

Sometimes, you just need a juicy, meaty burger. Sometimes, that time is 7 a.m. Usually, finding a hamburger is a piece of cake; you can find fast food chains dappled across the Untied States, and most offer burgers and fries for lunch and dinner. But what about the underrated breakfast burger? Well, that's less plentiful. Chains such as McDonald's, which no longer serves all-day breakfast, and Burger King have breakfast and regular menus that are served at different times. It's all so restrictive, honestly. What are you to do if you want a burger and fries while the roosters are crowing?

It may seem impossible, but it's not. Quite the contrary, actually: We found five fast food chains that let you live out your morning burger dreams. Whether or not you enjoy your burger with hash browns or french fries is up to you, though picking between a soda or coffee to sip might prove a touch more complicated. Then again, the stomach wants what it wants.