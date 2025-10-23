9 Must-Visit Restaurants In Charlotte, North Carolina, According To A Chef

The food scene in the Carolinas is characterized by some cult classics and several Southern favorites — barbecue, fried chicken, pimento cheese spreads, and seafood, given their coastal location. But a new wave of cuisine is rapidly expanding in cities such as Charlotte, pointing toward restaurants, pop-ups, and food trucks that are reimagining what dining spaces can look like.

With the recent filming of "Top Chef" in the Queen City, the Michelin Guide currently judging the American South, and a host of James Beard nominations and awards from the past several years under its belt, Charlotte is rapidly expanding its reputation as a city worth visiting for the food.

The dining scene here is somewhat characterized by showy, business-lunch type restaurants and dishes that cater more toward an influencer's video than an actual good time, which is why I've searched the city for the chefs who are on a mission to make great food. Take it from me — I've been in the industry for a decade and pride myself on eating all over the world and from coast to coast and border to border in the U.S. Between the cracks, there are some restaurants worth visiting in Charlotte, North Carolina.