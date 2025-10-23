9 Must-Visit Restaurants In Charlotte, North Carolina, According To A Chef
The food scene in the Carolinas is characterized by some cult classics and several Southern favorites — barbecue, fried chicken, pimento cheese spreads, and seafood, given their coastal location. But a new wave of cuisine is rapidly expanding in cities such as Charlotte, pointing toward restaurants, pop-ups, and food trucks that are reimagining what dining spaces can look like.
With the recent filming of "Top Chef" in the Queen City, the Michelin Guide currently judging the American South, and a host of James Beard nominations and awards from the past several years under its belt, Charlotte is rapidly expanding its reputation as a city worth visiting for the food.
The dining scene here is somewhat characterized by showy, business-lunch type restaurants and dishes that cater more toward an influencer's video than an actual good time, which is why I've searched the city for the chefs who are on a mission to make great food. Take it from me — I've been in the industry for a decade and pride myself on eating all over the world and from coast to coast and border to border in the U.S. Between the cracks, there are some restaurants worth visiting in Charlotte, North Carolina.
1. Community Matters
Restaurants are often exemplative of more than just physical nourishment, and Community Matters in the Third Ward of Charlotte represents everything the space can be, and more. It's an addition to the Charlotte Rescue Mission, a drug and alcohol program that helps people transition from rock bottom back into society at no cost. The restaurant plays a critical role in this, employing both trained hospitality professionals as well as the students of the Rescue Missions program, with students rotating through positions in the restaurant, learning social, life, and work skills, all while earning a paycheck that is eventually paid out upon their graduation.
Restaurants often play a role in the paths of people who are transitioning into different stages of life, given the low entry barrier and inherent nature of the job. But being intentional about this process and providing guidance and structure along the way make this restaurant a notable part of Charlotte's community, and a beautiful thing to support just by dining in.
The cherry on top of this genius model is the creative menu crafted by Chef Chayil Johnson. The ingredients and plates change seasonally, but you can expect it to feature mouth-watering dishes like savory French toast with duck liver pâté, duck fat biscuits, and pork ribs with peach barbecue sauce. If you're not in the mood for food, choose from the menu of well-crafted coffee drinks to start your day. The execution and flavors are all a few steps above the average breakfast menu.
https://communitymatterscafe.com
(980) 237-2147
821 W 1st St, Charlotte, NC 28202
2. Midwood Smokehouse
The thing with Charlotte's barbecue scene is that most people will tell you to leave the city limits if you want to find the best meats. But Midwood Smokehouse took it upon themselves to change the game, and change it they did, with multiple locations throughout the city now serving up delicious plates of expertly smoked meats. Using North Carolina-source hickory logs as the core of their flavor, the founders here clearly care about the community they're a part of, alongside the quality of food they put out.
The Midwood location is the OG spot, and its menu has all the fixings you long for — tender brisket, ribs, burnt ends, beans doused in barbecue sauce with shredded cheese mixed in, cucumber salad to add a bit of refreshment, skillet cornbread that's tender, cakey, and smothered in butter, bechamel mac and cheese that is notably not the Kraft kind, and wings that are juicy, smoky and full of flavor. What more can I say?
The burnt ends are some of the best I've ever had. They're not so burnt that they lose all of their life; the inside is fatty and tender, the outside has that crispy bark and dark color. Consider ordering one of the many local beers crafted right in Charlotte to enjoy alongside your barbecue platter — I'm sure your server would love to recommend the perfect pairing.
(704) 295-4227
1401 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
3. El Veneno
I've visited Mexico more than a few times, and I've lived in both Austin and Los Angeles — cities renowned for their incredible Mexican food to the point where they have their own name for it (Cal-Mex and Tex-Mex). So believe me when I tell you I really didn't expect to find one of the best tacos I've ever had in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Kimberly Bazan is the genius behind the establishment that has both a brick-and-mortar location as well as a truck that rotates around the city. Black al pastor is the topic of discussion, a more intensely seasoned version of the al pastor trombone that has roots in Lebanese migration to Mexico. Kimmy credits Chef Roberto Solis with being the creator of the marinade that makes this meat so incredibly good.
The chilis and achiote seed typically used to make a normal, red al pastor trombone are instead charred for the black version, giving it a smoky, rich flavor that will immediately capture your attention. The menu is straightforward: Order your choice of meat as a taco, mulita, vampiro, or torta. You really can't go wrong with your choice of vessel, and although the other meats are delicious, the black al pastor is simply to die for.
3500 Latrobe Dr, Charlotte, NC 28211
4. Customshop
Customshop masters the balance between being refined and still relaxed. The servers are attentive without being overwhelming, and the restaurant is clean and expertly decorated without being stiff. Candlelight twinkles, glasses clink, and conversation fills the air. This is a restaurant I would recommend to anyone, for just about any occasion. Whether you're showing up for a few casual apps and drinks or celebrating a big night, Customshop is a hotspot.
Accompanying this well-curated environment is both a cocktail and food menu that will have you returning to see what the minds behind the restaurant — namely that of Andres Kaifer, the Executive Chef and Owner — have come up with.
The Chef's parents are from both Spain and Cuba, and you see this incredible combination of cultures come through seamlessly in the menu. Mojo duck empanadas, yuca chips alongside the beef tartare, and perhaps the fan favorite: The burrata with guava jam, fennel, arugula, pistachios, and grilled focaccia. It's the best preparation of burrata cheese I've had as an appetizer, and I would return to eat it again and again. The guava jam adds a layer of subtle sweetness, balanced evenly with the bitterness of arugula and the crunch of pistachios. You can't go wrong with the whole menu, but this dish should be a must.
(704) 333-3396
1601 Elizabeth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204
5. Bird Pizzeria
I love a restaurant that sticks to a few items and executes them to perfection — and that seems to be the motto at Bird. The design of the restaurant and the view of the impeccably organized kitchen, complete with neatly labeled dry goods containers and spotless white walls, harken to a fine dining restaurant — it's only the menu that's different.
The pizza is incredible. A beautiful leopard print covers the crust, the slice has that New York-style flop, and the ingredients are perfectly balanced. I went with the Best White. Thin slices of soft potato, caramelized onion, guanciale (crispy slices of pork jowl), and a thin line of lemon ricotta adorn the top. It's rich, bright, and utterly crushable — this is not the pizza you leave alone after a slice or two. Diners around me ordered other options like The Glory, which keeps it fresh and bright with cherry tomatoes, greens, and mozzarella, and everyone was pleased.
Beyond pizza, the kale salad is not only photo-worthy but is also the most craveable salad I believe I've ever had. The kale seems to have been massaged into submission, its texture more pliable and full of flavor. It's evenly dressed and doused with a quantity of Parmesan cheese akin to a fresh snowfall over a mountain. With the commitment to quality and the refinement of the space, this is a restaurant that's attracting loyal regulars.
510 E 15th St Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28206
6. Mariposa
Given that Mariposa is in an art museum, you would expect the atmosphere to reflect its environment — and it goes above and beyond. Black and white mosaics and designs complement the Mint Museum location, while comfortable sofas used throughout the dining area as seating make you feel relaxed and at home. Gold accents, soft pillows, and black utensils to match cover all the details.
The unique menu matches the aesthetically pleasing environment. Inspired by what they call "world to table" cuisine, there are options from around the world with a clear love for all things Mediterranean cuisine has to offer. Dishes include Moroccan pies, paellas, risottos, and an equally attractive cocktail menu. For dessert, don't miss the baklava frangipane tarta. It features a buttery dough encasing a classic baklava filling with Turkish coffee crème anglaise and whipped rose water mascarpone. The flavors will transport you to a Turkish cafe, each ingredient melting in your mouth.
If you prefer to dine with musical accompaniment, you can attend the Jazz brunch on Sundays, on the menu of which you can still find many of their most popular dishes. Mariposa is a must-try for those who love to eat.
(704) 910-0865
500 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
7. Haberdish
Haberdish is a delightful Southern-style restaurant whose specialty is fried chicken, but on the side, you'll find plenty of Southern comforts to fill your belly. The deviled eggs with smoked trout are a no-brainer, and the incredibly buttery biscuits with fixings are a must, served with spreads such as sweet-tea butter, pimiento cheese spread, or blueberry cream cheese.
The PB&J Bacon Plate really caught my eye, and I had to try it. It is perhaps one of the more confusing dishes, mixing crispy bacon pieces used like chips to dip into peanut butter and jelly (a great snack) with a jalapeño slaw dressed in banana vinaigrette. The slaw is a nice side to the rich peanut butter and bacon, but frankly, I would love to just have a pile of that on its own. Banana vinaigrette is a genius dressing for a slaw that's crunchy and a little spicy.
The cocktail menu is not to be ignored, with garnishes such as a marigold flower perfectly suspended in a square cube of ice, really stealing the show. You can visit Haberdish every day except Mondays for both lunch and dinner (with a short break in between).
(704) 817-1084
3106 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205
8. Supperland
Supperland is designed by the same restaurant group as Haberdish, and the attention to detail in atmosphere and Southern aesthetic is just as noticeable from the real silverware with intricate patterns down to the porcelain plates featuring delicate artwork of native plants. The restaurant is set in a renovated church, and the pews are still utilized as seating for diners. To really send the Southern-church theme home, you can even order the potluck-classic ambrosia salad, an item that I don't believe I've ever seen on a real menu.
Open Tuesday-Sunday for dinner, and brunch on the weekends, Supperland is a great place for the straightforward steak-and-seafood lover. For a side, consider ordering the blackened onions, which are cooked to absolute tender perfection with a touch of char on top, and pair perfectly with the miso mac and cheese. Come for drinks and apps and enjoy the view of the incredible wood fire grill from the bar top, or enjoy a table and admire the church-style restaurant gathering while enjoying a masterfully executed steak.
(704) 817-7514
1212 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205
9. Counter-
From the moment you enter the curtained-off, high-ceilinged first 'room' at Counter, you're immersed in what can only be described as a theatrical experience full of musical and artistic accompaniments. It's certainly not your average dinner, but one better saved for special occasions or nights when you need some entertainment along with 10 or more courses of food.
The menu changes often, as is typical of pre-set tasting menus, and will typically run you around $200 per person before any add-ons such as wine pairings or caviar. It's hardly an unfair price, though, as the courses are numerous, prepared with high-quality ingredients, and will leave you undoubtedly stuffed at the end of your meal.
If you're not accustomed to the starched tablecloths and anal levels of perfection that come with Michelin-rated tasting menus, you may find this experience to be a bit out of the box as you witness platings choreographed to songs like Tyler, The Creator's "Sticky" — but one thing is abundantly clear: Chef Sam Hart cares deeply about the people around them. From the endless supply of amenities provided in the bathroom to the ingredients sourced locally (there's even a local wine pairing option), every detail is centered around their love and care for North Carolina.
(980) 292-2090
2001 W Morehead St. D, Charlotte, NC 28208
Methodology
I had the pleasure of visiting Charlotte recently, and did little else besides eat massive amounts of food. These restaurants were my favorites — those I didn't particularly enjoy were simply left off the list. There were many, many recommendations I received from local chefs, bartenders, and food lovers that I sadly didn't have time to try — this to say, Charlotte has a growing food scene that's worth exploring.
Whether you're in town for business and want to sniff out good eats in your free time, or you're looking for a place to visit for a weekend that's outside the list of major cities people typically visit for food, I hope this list serves you. I was pretty straightforward in my judging criteria: The food has got to be good, with bonus points for a thoughtfully crafted beverage menu. Beyond that, atmosphere plays a big role in a dining experience, although I'm much more critical of spaces that have a great atmosphere but are lacking in the menu department — at the end of the day, everything else in the restaurant is just revolving around the kitchen.
If I had favorite dishes, I was sure to make note of them, although many of these restaurants made the list because they have diverse menus with strong quality throughout, along with waitstaff who are happy to make recommendations.