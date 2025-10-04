8 Expert Approved Tips For Making The Perfect Negroni

As a bartender in New York, I have found that the classic Negroni, which originated in Italy and has been around since the early 1900s, is a divisive cocktail — drinkers tend to either love it or hate it. A typical Negroni features just three ingredients: gin, bitter liqueur (typically Campari), and sweet vermouth, in a 1:1:1 ratio, with a citrus garnish (typically an orange peel).

The combination of bitter and sweet can be off-putting at first, although there's a reason many in the service industry (including the legendary Anthony Bourdain) prefer this cocktail before, during, or after a meal, shift, or long day. Perhaps because it's simple, but also because it's spirit forward and pretty to look at, the Negroni has staying power, and lots of industry leaders have tips on how to create your own version of the drink.

We spoke to a variety of bartenders, brand reps, managers, and mixologists from across the country to offer their opinions on the "perfect" Negroni. Grab your mixing glass and read on for the agreed-upon tips – with some variations, as well. As Reed Windle, bar lead at n/soto in Los Angeles says, "Truly, the perfect Negroni tastes like the one in your hand."