14 Bars Where Anthony Bourdain Loved To Drink

Long before he became a celebrated author and television icon, Anthony Bourdain knew his way around a bar. As a chef in New York City, he would often unwind after busy shifts with a drink or three at one of his many late-night haunts around town. Later, when he began touring his favorite restaurants in the U.S. and uncovering hidden gems abroad on television shows, he often made a point to showcase specific bars that he thought were stellar watering holes. Much like his taste in restaurants, Bourdain's favorite bars ranged from low-key dives to swanky spots and everything in between.

There were a few elements that Bourdain looked for in a good bar. For one, he preferred spots that were comfortable and easy, places where he could commiserate with other people and feel at home. He also liked places where the bartenders had mastered their craft and could pour the perfect Guinness or whip up a superb negroni, which was Bourdain's favorite cocktail. And if a bar had a good jukebox and some tasty bar food, that sealed the deal for him. These are 14 bars from around the world that Bourdain genuinely loved, and where you can still raise a glass in his honor.