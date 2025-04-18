14 Bars Where Anthony Bourdain Loved To Drink
Long before he became a celebrated author and television icon, Anthony Bourdain knew his way around a bar. As a chef in New York City, he would often unwind after busy shifts with a drink or three at one of his many late-night haunts around town. Later, when he began touring his favorite restaurants in the U.S. and uncovering hidden gems abroad on television shows, he often made a point to showcase specific bars that he thought were stellar watering holes. Much like his taste in restaurants, Bourdain's favorite bars ranged from low-key dives to swanky spots and everything in between.
There were a few elements that Bourdain looked for in a good bar. For one, he preferred spots that were comfortable and easy, places where he could commiserate with other people and feel at home. He also liked places where the bartenders had mastered their craft and could pour the perfect Guinness or whip up a superb negroni, which was Bourdain's favorite cocktail. And if a bar had a good jukebox and some tasty bar food, that sealed the deal for him. These are 14 bars from around the world that Bourdain genuinely loved, and where you can still raise a glass in his honor.
The Distinguished Wakamba Lounge in New York City
Fans of Anthony Bourdain will probably already know that he was a huge fan of dive bars, and in New York City, his place of birth, Bourdain enjoyed a drink at the Distinguished Wakamba Lounge. On an episode of "Munchies" by Vice, Bourdain called it "one of the last dive bars of its kind." He loved that there was nothing hipster about the spot and that it offered old-school vibes. He said, "The Wakamba Lounge has remained unchanged, unapologetically and unironically."
Step inside the bar and you'll find a dark but lively spot with a jukebox playing Latin tunes, a long bar, and tables interspersed throughout the room. Televisions line the walls so that patrons can catch the latest sports games. Bourdain's drink of choice at Wakamba Lounge was Presidente beer. "Good stuff," he said. "They keep it properly cold as any proud Dominican should." During his visit with the Vice team, he also downed shots of Jameson Irish whiskey.
543 8th Ave, New York, NY 10018
The Old Town Ale House in Chicago
Anthony Bourdain had a deep appreciation for Chicago's food and drink scene. He showcased the city several times on shows like "No Reservations" and "The Layover," shouting out some of his favorite restaurants. But when it came to grabbing a drink, few places impressed him as much as the Old Town Ale House. In fact, he centered an entire episode of "Parts Unknown" around the bar, its eccentric owner, Bruce Eliot, and its ever-changing rotation of quirky patrons.
The Old Town Ale House ticked many of Bourdain's boxes for a great dive bar. Opened in 1958, it's an unpretentious spot with a convivial atmosphere where patrons can strike up conversations at the bar or settle into one of the cozy booths with some cold beers. In Bourdain's field notes on Chicago, he said, "There is something about the Ale House — its willingness to accept all who stagger in its doors ... its morbid sense of humor; its never-ending flow of opinions, well-formed and not; its willingness to scrap — that serves for me as a happy metaphor for a city I love."
(312) 944-7020
219 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60610
Mac's Club Deuce in Miami Beach
Miami Beach has its fair share of glitzy bars, but that wasn't Bourdain's style. He much preferred the low-key environs of Mac's Club Deuce. The bar opened as Club Deuce in 1933, making it one of the oldest dive bars in Miami Beach. When army veteran Mac Klein bought the bar in 1964, he added Mac's to the name. Klein was a fixture at the bar until he passed away at the age of 101. Bourdain spoke with Klein on an episode of "Parts Unknown" and told him, "I love this place ... it's my favorite bar in Miami."
Mac's Club Deuce may be just two blocks from Ocean Drive, but it feels like a world away. Neon signs line the walls, patrons sink balls at the pool table, and bartenders sling drinks to barflies around the curved bar. There's a jukebox where you can pick out tunes and a daily two-for-one happy hour from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bourdain returned time after time for its authenticity and welcoming atmosphere that attracts people from all walks of life.
(305) 531-6200
222 14th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Corner Bistro in New York City
If a bar had really great food, it earned big points with Anthony Bourdain. On an episode of "A Cook's Tour," he stated, "Any time a bar gets the food right, the taste of their drink is that much sweeter." For Bourdain, the ultimate bar food wasn't fancy fare like foie gras and microgreens or even anything that required cutlery. His go-to was a good old American hamburger. As he said, "I want to be able to hold my food in one hand and a beer in the other." One of his favorite spots to get his beer and burger fix was the Corner Bistro in New York City.
Opened in 1961, the Corner Bistro is an easy-going spot with a comfortable bar and dining room decked out in warm wood. You can grab a seat at the bar or in one of the booths. The menu is small and approachable with burgers, sandwiches, and french fries. When Bourdain visited on "A Cook's Tour," he tucked into a classic cheeseburger he described as, "Robust, honest, greasy, and good."
(212) 242-9502
331 W 4th St, New York, NY 10014
Trisha's in London
Anthony Bourdain had several favorite food destinations around the world, and London was high on his list. In fact, he often called it his second home. He showcased many spots around the city on various television shows, including a decent selection of pubs and bars. On an episode of "The Layover," he took chef Marco Pierre White to one of his favorite hidden gem watering holes, a bar called Trisha's that he described as, "One of the true glories of London."
Trisha's, which also goes by the names New Evaristo Club and The Hideaway, has been a Soho institution for over 80 years. It began as an Italian gambling club, and evolved into a speakeasy-style bar. The entrance is through a nondescript door and down a set of stairs, at the bottom of which you'll find a cozy room plastered with photos of former patrons (many famous) on the walls. Most nights, you'll likely find yourself among an eclectic crowd. Bourdain was enamored with the spot, telling White, "This is the Dean Martin of drinking establishments."
+44 20 7437 9536
57 Greek St, London W1D 3DX, United Kingdom
John Kavanagh (The Gravediggers) in Dublin
Anthony Bourdain wasn't a fan of beer snobbery, particularly the pretentiousness of the craft beer scene. That being said, he did have favorites when it came to beer. In a Facebook video posted by the Irish Pub Company, Bourdain told an audience that his ideal beer was, "A perfectly poured pint of Guinness in Dublin in the late afternoon in an old pub with maybe a couple of old men in there." It's no surprise then that he loved John Kavanagh (aka The Gravediggers).
Conjure up an image of what a classic Dublin pub looks like, and John Kavanagh probably won't be far off the mark. Established in 1833, this historic spot is located in the heart of Dublin next to the Glasnevin Cemetary, hence its nickname "The Gravediggers." The pub features stone floors, wood paneling, and quiet corners where you can enjoy a pint in peace or have a conversation with a friend. Bourdain loved the pub so much that he once listed it as one of his top five favorite bars in the world.
facebook.com/JohnKavanaghTheGravediggers/
+353 87 296 3713
1 Prospect Square, Glasnevin, Dublin, D09 CF72, Ireland
Ganbara in San Sebastián
It's easy to see why Anthony Bourdain was so passionate about San Sebastían in Spain's Basque Country. The city is renowned for its foodie scene, especially its pintxo bars that serve tapas-style bites. One spot that he never failed to visit when he was in town was Ganbara, a pintxos bar that's been a beloved favorite in the city since 1984. On an episode of "Parts Unknown," Bourdain said, "Ganabara — my favorite place. I come here every time like a heat-seeking missile."
Ganbara offers a smorgasbord of tasty pintxos that Bourdain couldn't get enough of when he visited, many of which are made with ingredients local to the area. You can start with a glass of Spanish wine, then sample bite-sized eats like garlic anchovies, white asparagus, fried scampi, and Ibérico ham with mushrooms on toast. However, for Bourdain, the be-all and end-all was the house specialty of seared wild mushrooms and foie gras with raw egg yolk.
+34 943 42 25 75
C. de San Jerónimo, 21, 20003 Donostia-San Sebastian, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Musso & Frank in Los Angeles
Los Angeles was a city that Bourdain visited frequently, and over the years, he racked up a solid list of favorite restaurants across the city. But when it came to grabbing a drink in a place with real history, he had a soft spot for Musso & Frank. This storied steakhouse opened in 1919, and quickly became the preferred dining establishment of writers, actors, and famous athletes. A-list guests have included Charlie Chaplin, Greta Garbo, Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio, and Elizabeth Taylor.
Part of the appeal of Musso & Frank is that it stays true to its roots as a sophisticated spot for fine food and drinks. Think leather booths, a mahogany bar, and classic cocktails. As Bourdain told Haute Living, "Musso & Frank's is a perfectly-preserved old-school Hollywood restaurant, where professional adult bartenders know how to mix a perfect cocktail, because it's their job, not because they have a steampunk fetish or stumbled across Dad's old moustache wax in the basement." He didn't reveal his favorite drink there, but if we had to guess we would say it may have been the bar's famous shaken-not-stirred martini.
(323) 467-7788
6667 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
Bar Do Mané in São Paulo
One way you could always tell if Anthony Bourdain really liked a bar or restaurant was if he returned to it on multiple shows. That was the case with Bar Do Mané in São Paulo, a sandwich spot in the Mercado Municipal that Bourdain showcased in an episode of "No Reservations" in 2007 and again on "The Layover" in 2012. While the cold beer at Bar Do Mané was a draw for Bourdain, there was one menu item that he was absolutely obsessed with.
On "The Layover," Bourdain said, "I always recommend to people who come to São Paulo, absolutely the first thing you should do is come to the market and get the mortadella sandwich." The signature dish, which he called "an iconic beast of a sandwich" features thinly sliced mortadella, and cheese, on a soft roll. Bourdain loved it so much that it even inspired him to create his own five-ingredient mortadella sandwich that he shared in his book "Appetites: A Cookbook."
+55 11 3228-2141
Rua da Cantareira, Rua E, 306 – Box 14 – Centro Histórico de São Paulo, São Paulo – SP, 01024-000, Brazil
Bemelmans Bar in New York City
If you've noticed a theme here, it's that Bourdain was a huge fan of low-key bars that were slightly downtrodden and edgy. Bemelmans Bar in The Carlyle Hotel is the opposite of that, but it was a spot that fascinated the chef. He said on an episode of "The Layover," "Not the sort of place I would hang out and probably not the sort of place you should hang out. But you should go once, at least."
Bourdain called Bemelmans Bar "one of the great old New York institutions" and was enchanted with the fact that it's one of the only places in the world where you can see murals by Ludwig Bemelmans, the creator of the famous Madeline children's books. According to Phillip Dmochowski of Vice, who interviewed Bourdain at the bar, his drink of choice there was a Bombay Sapphire martini with extra olives. Bourdain said in the interview, "I'm not ordinarily a martini drinker. A martini is a bad lifestyle choice; it's not my drink of choice. But this is the sort of place that demands a martini."
rosewoodhotels.com/en/the-carlyle-new-york/dining/bemelmans-bar
(212) 744-1600
35 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021
Gerry's Club in London
When Bourdain was in Soho, he sought out the area's loucher offerings. He preferred spots where the drinks are strong and the regulars are half the charm — and Gerry's Club fit the bill perfectly. He showcased the club on an episode of "No Reservations," describing it as, "A member's only basement club, perhaps the most notorious in a neighborhood of basement clubs carrying on the tradition of old-school Soho debauchery."
Established in 1955, Gerry's Club is a drinking den that's long attracted artists, writers, and other creative types seeking a spot to sip and socialize well into the wee hours of the morning. It has bohemian jazz club vibes with low lighting, dark wooden tables, and rows of photographs lining the walls. The membership fee is £400 a year, which is neither cheap nor prohibitive. From Monday to Sunday, 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., you can expect live music or some sort of artistic happening.
+44 20 7437 4160
52 Dean St, London W1D 5BJ, United Kingdom
Rudy's Bar and Grill in New York City
Bourdain had a soft spot for New York institutions that didn't put on airs, so Rudy's Bar & Grill was right up his alley. This famous Hell's Kitchen dive bar opened in 1933, and has been drawing in everyone from broke artists to big name stars ever since. No matter who walks in the wooden door and sidles up to the mahogany bar, they're all entitled to cheap beer and a free hot dog with any purchase.
Bourdain visited Rudy's on an episode of "A Cook's Tour" and shared some of his favorite watering holes in New York City. He admitted that the idea of free hot dogs warmed under a lightbulb sounded suspect, but said, "After a couple of beers, it seems like a very good idea. And it is a good idea." His order was a pint of Bass and a hot dog with just mustard, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He also praised the jukebox, calling it, "One of the two or three best jukeboxes in New York City, ergo, the world."
(646) 707-0890
627 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036
Double Down Saloon in Las Vegas
Even Anthony Bourdain wasn't immune to the bright lights of Las Vegas. He highlighted the city twice, once on "No Reservations" in 2004 and again on "Parts Unknown" in 2013. While some of the restaurants and bars he visited were definitely in high roller territory, one spot in particular stuck out for him and it was about as divey as you can get. The Double Down Saloon impressed the chef so much that he would later cite it as one of his top five favorite bars in the world.
There's an attitude of "anything goes" at The Double Down Saloon, where graffiti and stickers plaster the walls and punk rock blares out of the jukebox. Live bands often rock out on stage against a huge sign that reads "Shut Up and Drink." There are cold beers and bacon martinis on offer, as well as the bar's signature shot called A** Juice. The self-proclaimed "Happiest Place on Earth" is unapologetically gritty and debaucherous, which is just the way Bourdain loved his bars.
(702) 791-5775
4640 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
Sakagura in New York City
Like many stars who were thrust into the spotlight somewhat unexpectedly, Bourdain liked spots where he could have a drink and some food in peace. One of his New York City sanctuaries was Sakagura in Midtown Manhattan. He described the spot to the Guardian as, "A huge, nearly all-Asian late-night joint with a mammoth selection of sakes and accompanying snacks." He also noted that it was the kind of hidden gem that was likely to impress friends.
To get to Sakagura, you'll need to enter an office building and make your way to the basement where you'll find a simple door. Step through and you'll enter an inviting space with softly-lit booths and a long wooden bar. Sake is the main draw, with over 260 bottles on offer. You can also indulge in izakaya-style bites like age dashi tofu, braised octopus, soba noodles, and don bowls artfully layered with fresh seafood.
(212) 953-7253
211 E 43rd St B1, New York, NY 10017