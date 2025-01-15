Coors Light Is Making A Major Change Immediately After The Super Bowl
The Super Bowl is when the best advertisers in the country put in overtime, and this year, one beer brand is stepping up its game — for the day after. Coors Light is changing its name to Mondays Light for a limited time because "we all get a case of the Mondays" after the Super Bowl. You can keep the party going with a 12-pack of Mondays Light tallboys to say goodbye to your favorite tall boys on the field.
Even if you're not a football fan, there's another reason to tune in to the Super Bowl (besides the Kendrick Lamar halftime show). Coors Light enjoyers can participate in a sweepstakes to win a free case of Mondays Light as soon as the brand's commercial airs on the big screen. To enter, follow @coorslight on Instagram, post a photo of yourself with a Coors Light with #caseofthemondays and #coorslightcontest, and tag the official account in your post. With a pack of Mondays Light, you can pour a cold one out like a pro.
Mondays Light is there for your post-Super Bowl crash out
Coors Light knows American football really is that deep, and there's stats to prove it. In partnership with Talker Research, Coors conducted a survey where 76% of people said they prefer other days of the week to Monday, and 41% thought that the Monday after the Super Bowl was the worst day of the whole year. The reasons for this sentiment range from people staying up too late watching the game, disappointment with going to work the next day, and missing watching their teams play during the football season.
Coors might not be the most popular beer in America, but the company shows its dedication to fans by giving them the perfect excuse to share a drink with their buddies. The heart of what people seem to miss is how football brings them together, and Coors' "case of the Mondays" gives folks something to look forward to. It'd be a touchdown for the company if it could get people interested in drinking beer again.