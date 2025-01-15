Coors Light Is Making A Major Change Immediately After The Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is when the best advertisers in the country put in overtime, and this year, one beer brand is stepping up its game — for the day after. Coors Light is changing its name to Mondays Light for a limited time because "we all get a case of the Mondays" after the Super Bowl. You can keep the party going with a 12-pack of Mondays Light tallboys to say goodbye to your favorite tall boys on the field.

Even if you're not a football fan, there's another reason to tune in to the Super Bowl (besides the Kendrick Lamar halftime show). Coors Light enjoyers can participate in a sweepstakes to win a free case of Mondays Light as soon as the brand's commercial airs on the big screen. To enter, follow @coorslight on Instagram, post a photo of yourself with a Coors Light with #caseofthemondays and #coorslightcontest, and tag the official account in your post. With a pack of Mondays Light, you can pour a cold one out like a pro.