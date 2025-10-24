Marcus Samuelsson's Pro Technique For Painlessly Peeling Walnuts

Walnuts are nutrient-rich tree nuts, packed with healthy fats, antioxidants, and other beneficial, health-supporting compounds. They are great as a roasted snack, and can boost the nutrition of a number of delicious foods, whether baked into a decadent brownie or featured as a caramelized topping on carrot cake cupcakes. While the buttery notes of walnuts are worth savoring in a variety of ways, their skins impart a distinct bitterness from tannins, the same compounds that impact the experience of drinking different wines. Although this bitterness can offer a contrast to balance out the sweetness in some recipes, some may prefer to leave that astringent flavor out altogether. This means needing to remove the skins that harbor tannins, which can be an arduous task. For helpful tips to easily remove walnut skins, Chowhound had an exclusive chat with chef Marcus Samuelsson during the New York City Wine & Food Fest at the Seaport.

According to chef Samuelsson, the trick is to roast the walnuts a little bit first. "You want to get that heat on them because then, it's easier just for it [the skin] to come off, whether you do it with towels or by hand," he informs. The key is to keep the nuts warm to get the skins to come off, but not heat them up to the point where you end up burning yourself. If the roasted walnuts get too hot to touch, he recommends placing them in a towel and rubbing them to get the skins off, and once they have cooled a bit, your hands can take over. And while chef Samuelsson acknowledges the collective desire for cooking hacks, when it comes to removing walnut skins, he says, "There's no shortcut."