How To Toast Walnuts Like A Professional
Toasting walnuts before cooking is an excellent way to elevate their flavor and texture. The heat brings out the natural oils in the nuts, deepening their flavor profile and adding a delightful, aromatic richness. Toasting also enhances the walnuts' crispness, which can add a satisfying crunch to various dishes, from queso to stir-fries to stuffings.
Toasting reduces the bitterness present naturally in walnuts, making them more palatable and versatile. There are a few ways to accomplish this task, like baking them in the oven and even using the microwave. Here, we're going to walk you through the two ideal ways to toast walnuts to achieve the best texture and flavor. Whichever way you choose, keep a close eye on them, as they can burn quickly. Properly toasted walnuts are a chef-level move that will up your cooking game and have you prepping like a pro. Read on for the best ways to pull off this culinary technique.
Method 1: Toast in oven
One of the best (and easiest) ways to toast walnuts is in the oven. Because the oven has a dry, circular heat, this method toasts the nuts evenly on all sides. This method is also hands-free and allows you to step away while you prepare other items. The main downside to this method is the time it takes to preheat the oven, which can delay other parts of the recipe — like if you're trying to throw together a quick salad, for example.
Tools you will need for method 1
To toast walnuts in the oven, you'll need a metal baking sheet.
Step 1: Preheat oven
To toast walnuts in the oven, first, preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Step 2: Scatter nuts on tray
Place the walnuts on your baking sheet, scattered in an even layer. Make sure not to crowd the nuts or put too many on the tray. This can cause the nuts to toast unevenly.
Step 3: Roast until browned and crisp
Roast the nuts until browned and crisp, about 10 minutes. The nuts will start to give off a very aromatic, nutty scent when they are done toasting. Be careful not to toast them too long or the flavor of the nuts will be acrid and bitter.
Method 2: Toast in pan
The second way we recommend toasting walnuts is to use a skillet. This method can achieve a great result in less time than it takes for the oven to preheat and the nuts to toast using method 1. This way of toasting is more suitable for a smaller amount of nuts or situations where you need them done fast.
Tools you will need for method 2
To toast walnuts in a pan, you'll need a dry stainless steel skillet.
Step 1: Heat pan
Heat the pan without the nuts over medium heat. Be careful not to let the pan heat for too long or you risk it getting too hot to toast the nuts properly without burning.
Step 2: Scatter nuts in pan
After the pan is preheated, scatter the nuts in an even layer in the dry pan. The nuts should cover the bottom of the pan in an even layer, so make sure to pair the right size pan with the amount of nuts you wish to toast. You can always do this process in batches if needed so as not to overcrowd the pan.
Step 3: Toss until browned
Shake and toss the pan until walnuts start to brown and smell fragrant, about five minutes. Keep a close eye on the pan and don't walk away or you'll risk burning the nuts. Walnuts can go from perfectly toasted to rancid and burnt in a matter of seconds.
How to use toasted walnuts in recipes
Toasted walnuts are versatile and can enhance the flavor and texture of various dishes, both sweet and savory. Their nutty flavor can offset extreme sweetness or temper intense saltiness. In salads, sprinkle chopped toasted walnuts for added crunch and a boost of heart-healthy fats. They work exceptionally well in grain bowls and pasta, bringing another layer of texture.
For breakfast, mix toasted walnuts into oatmeal or yogurt to contrast the soft, smooth consistency. They're also great in baked goods like muffins, banana bread, and cookies, where their toasted profile complements the sweetness. Try blending them into pesto for a unique twist, replacing or combining them with pine nuts for a deeper, nuttier flavor. For desserts, chopped toasted walnuts can be folded into brownie batter or sprinkled on top of carrot cake for added texture. Caramel and toffee sauces also benefit greatly from a quick addition of toasted walnuts to keep the dish from being overly sweet.