Where Olive Garden Sources Its Tomatoes For Its Iconic Marinara Sauce

The family-owned OPC Farms, Inc. schedules the harvest based on the season to ensure the optimum yield of sweet tomatoes, bursting with fresh tomato flavor. According to an interview with the tomato growers at OPC Farms Inc. for Tasting Table, this requires hot and sunny conditions. The discussions for the desired product specifications for Olive Garden happen from March through May. The best tomato varieties for a hearty marinara sauce have lower water content for the ideal texture and sauce viscosity, and less acidity so the natural sweetness shines. The preferential properties of the tomatoes for the sauce are no different for Olive Garden. To avoid including green tomatoes in the mix, there are machines called harvesters that are programmed to separate both based on color. Once harvested, the tomatoes are transported to a facility where they are transformed into marinara sauce, or at least the precursor of it.

Thanks to the advanced technologies employed in the facility's machinery, there is very minimal chance for any significant human error that would ruin the hours and days-long worth of effort. Step one is to thoroughly rinse the tomatoes and inspect them for color, removing any green tomatoes that would have snuck their way into the facility. At a lab, they are tested for listed product specifications for Olive Garden, which includes the pH levels and color, among other proprietary needs. They are then machine-cut into fillets or strips, which are essentially coarsely chopped tomatoes that leave enough chunks of skin and peel in the sauce to create an artisanal feel and flavor. The sauce is slightly cooked and seasoned before being vacuum-sealed and shipped to their respective destinations where they can complete the cooking and seasoning process before being served on our plates.

