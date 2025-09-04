Are Olive Garden's Delicious Breadsticks Actually Made Fresh?

In the realm of nationwide restaurant chains that are not considered "fast food," it's safe to assume that few chains have garnered a customer base as dedicated as Olive Garden. For some families, Olive Garden is the chosen destination to celebrate any special occasion, significant milestone, or just a casual family dinner. It's pretty much a ritual to fill up on the bottomless soups and salads to pair with unlimited servings of its beloved breadsticks, and pack the rest of the main course to-go. If you know, you know. These breadsticks have a passionate fanbase of their own, and rightfully so. They're great for dunking into every Olive Garden soup (which we've ranked), and are a great foundation to make your own croutons at home with leftover breadsticks.

The chances that Olive Garden's breadsticks are made to order are pretty much none. The next basket of breadsticks shows up before you can even finish chewing and swallowing the first bite of your meal. However, if you've ever wondered if Olive Garden makes a fresh batch of breadsticks from scratch for the day, we're here to give you the scoop on the behind the scenes when it comes to one of the flagship dishes on the menu. Word is that the restaurant's parent company, Darden Restaurants, Inc., outsources the production of the breadsticks to Turano Baking Company, which supplies Olive Garden with par-baked breadsticks that are frozen and shipped to each location. This also ensures uniformity across every Olive Garden restaurant. Once on site, all that's left to do is to finish baking the breadsticks, brush them with dairy-free margarine, sprinkle them with garlic salt, and serve.