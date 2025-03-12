Snack Mixes Are Better With A Blast Of Spicy, Numbing Heat

Who doesn't love a good snack mix? At the office, on the plane, at a party, or just chilling on the couch, they let us satisfy our need for flavor and crunch without having to put much thought into it. The more flavor the better, especially when that flavor includes some spicy, numbing heat like the kind that Sichuan (or Szechuan) peppercorns add to a snack mix.

At first bite, the experience of putting Sichuan peppercorns in your mouth is a bit of a surprise — they are spicy, but in a sneaky way that creates a weird, tingly numbness. What's even weirder is that you instantly want more. Pair that with the saltiness and crunchiness of a multi-textured snack mix, and the spiciness that comes from ingredients like chili flakes or cayenne pepper, and you have an instant addiction on your hands.

Sichuan peppercorns are an incredibly versatile ingredient — in fact, Gordon Ramsay even adds it to his roast chicken — and quite interesting from both a foodie and a scientific point of view. They have a surprisingly unique flavor profile and an interesting effect on the mouth. They aren't true peppers, but rather the berries of a prickly ash tree that have a light, citrusy flavor, once you get past the tongue-numbing sensation caused by the hydroxy-alpha-sanshool, a chemical compound that creates a very scientific pepper reaction by triggering certain receptors in your mouth that cause a tingly numbness when you eat them.