Snack Mixes Are Better With A Blast Of Spicy, Numbing Heat
Who doesn't love a good snack mix? At the office, on the plane, at a party, or just chilling on the couch, they let us satisfy our need for flavor and crunch without having to put much thought into it. The more flavor the better, especially when that flavor includes some spicy, numbing heat like the kind that Sichuan (or Szechuan) peppercorns add to a snack mix.
At first bite, the experience of putting Sichuan peppercorns in your mouth is a bit of a surprise — they are spicy, but in a sneaky way that creates a weird, tingly numbness. What's even weirder is that you instantly want more. Pair that with the saltiness and crunchiness of a multi-textured snack mix, and the spiciness that comes from ingredients like chili flakes or cayenne pepper, and you have an instant addiction on your hands.
Sichuan peppercorns are an incredibly versatile ingredient — in fact, Gordon Ramsay even adds it to his roast chicken — and quite interesting from both a foodie and a scientific point of view. They have a surprisingly unique flavor profile and an interesting effect on the mouth. They aren't true peppers, but rather the berries of a prickly ash tree that have a light, citrusy flavor, once you get past the tongue-numbing sensation caused by the hydroxy-alpha-sanshool, a chemical compound that creates a very scientific pepper reaction by triggering certain receptors in your mouth that cause a tingly numbness when you eat them.
Creating your own snack mix with a kick is easier than you think
To incorporate Sichuan peppercorns into your homemade snack mix, toast them to bring out more of the flavor. Despite their anesthetizing qualities, these little firecrackers have notes of citrus and camphor. Then, grind them up so they blend cohesively with the rest of your ingredients. If you want to add more heat to your snack mix, you'll want to incorporate at least one more spicy ingredient, like red chili flakes or cayenne powder, since by itself, Sichuan peppercorns don't have a lot of actual heat. You'll also want to include a liquid ingredient like olive oil to help bind everything, or a chili oil or chili crunch for an even spicier flavor profile.
These perfect peppercorns pair well with all kinds of snack ingredients. Add this unique snack mix ingredient along with other nuts like almonds, or try out Tingly Sichuan Peanuts from 50Hertz that already have Sichuan peppercorn seasoning added. They also pair perfectly with the saltiness of pretzels and are the perfect complement to a cheesy cracker.
Sichuan peppercorns are not easy to find in grocery stores as they are a highly specialized item, and unless you have an Asian grocery store near you, you'll have to head online. The most reliable place to source these little flavor bombs is Amazon, where you can find a variety of brands to choose from, like Soeos' Sichuan Peppercorns. Once you've nabbed some, enjoy!