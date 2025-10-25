11 Old-School Salad Dressings Hardly Anyone Eats Anymore

What's a salad without dressing? Sad. A bunch of undressed leaves, some herbs, and maybe a few nuts or seeds is simply incomplete. In reality, you can hardly call a salad a salad without dressing, as the two are inextricably linked, like pancakes and syrup. Salads need dressing to tie everything together and to make eating what could otherwise be overly bitter and earthy greens more palatable. The acidity in a good vinaigrette makes the sides of your mouth pucker and keeps you coming back for more, bite after bite, as a dress rehearsal for the main course. A flavorful dressing with the ideal ratio balances the fat and salt, lifting bitter greens, with subtle sweetness playing against earthy flavors.

With enough protein thrown in, a good salad with tasty dressing can also serve as a meal. The bottom line is that few foodies would disagree about the importance of salad dressing, in all its variations. What makes it even more fun is the notion of nostalgia, as we often forget about how certain dressings from the past have seemingly disappeared from supermarket shelves and restaurant menus. Dressings like Catalina and Dorothy Lynch used to coat our lettuce, but now they almost feel retro. And while many food lovers out there likely still use forgotten dressings to brighten their greens and grain bowls, many rarely eat them these days. Let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit the old-school dressings that used to hold space in our fridges and in our hearts.