The Popular Pizza And Dressing Pairing That Doesn't Include Ranch
Depending on where you live, pizza can be enjoyed in many different ways. In New York City, the pizza tends to be thinner with a crispy bottom, while that deep-dish Chicago-style pizza is just about the thickest you can get. In Detroit, it's cheese before sauce in a square pan, and in Mississippi, you better be putting French dressing on every slice.
Yes, you read that right; ranch isn't the only dressing people put on pizza. It turns out there is a very small portion of the United States — namely, along the gulf coast of Mississippi, where pairing pizza with French dressing is a completely appropriate choice. Those in other parts of the country might initially shrivel at the thought, but don't knock it 'til you try it. It turns out the bright tang and hint of sweetness in French dressing might actually be just what that classic pizza slice needs. Next time you're ordering a takeout pizza (and here's how to make sure your order isn't soggy when it arrives), ask for a side of French dressing; and try this regional specialty out for yourself.
Try French dressing on your pizza
For years, some people have turned their nose up at those who insist on pairing any kind of dressing with pizza. But Mississippi has been keeping a dark, delicious secret from the rest of the world for what feels like forever. The trend was reportedly started by high school students in Biloxi, Mississippi as early as the 1950s. The students would visit Hugo's Pizza Parlor after class, and they started referring to the tangy French dressing as "liquid cheese," according to the restaurant's manager, Hilda Ainsworth, via the SunHerald. Somehow, word spread, and the tradition stuck, maybe because the dressing pairs nicely with the rich cheese and acidity from the pizza sauce recipe.
French dressing can be paired with any pizza slice, and it can be drizzled or dunked — that's up to personal preference. Some people prefer Catalina dressing versus regular French dressing, which is slightly thinner than traditional French and has a little more ketchup. While the rest of the world might wince at the thought of biting into a slice loaded with this tangy condiment, those in Mississippi will tell you that you're missing out if you don't try it.