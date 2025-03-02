The Popular Pizza And Dressing Pairing That Doesn't Include Ranch

Depending on where you live, pizza can be enjoyed in many different ways. In New York City, the pizza tends to be thinner with a crispy bottom, while that deep-dish Chicago-style pizza is just about the thickest you can get. In Detroit, it's cheese before sauce in a square pan, and in Mississippi, you better be putting French dressing on every slice.

Yes, you read that right; ranch isn't the only dressing people put on pizza. It turns out there is a very small portion of the United States — namely, along the gulf coast of Mississippi, where pairing pizza with French dressing is a completely appropriate choice. Those in other parts of the country might initially shrivel at the thought, but don't knock it 'til you try it. It turns out the bright tang and hint of sweetness in French dressing might actually be just what that classic pizza slice needs. Next time you're ordering a takeout pizza (and here's how to make sure your order isn't soggy when it arrives), ask for a side of French dressing; and try this regional specialty out for yourself.