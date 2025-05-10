The Old-School Salad Dressing With A Recipe That's Nearly Impossible To Pin Down

Retired pastry chef Helen Fletcher says she and her husband used to buy the dressing by the pint. One woman craved it so much during her pregnancy that she made her husband take her to the hotel that made it once a week for dinner. A local blogger fondly recalls her mother and her "gourmet group" making trips into the city to stock up. Why have people gone to such great lengths to hoard Mayfair salad dressing? It turns out the full recipe for the Caesar-like blend has been somewhat elusive. And even 90 years after its supposed introduction at St. Louis' Mayfair Hotel, people are still trying to nail it down.

Like provel, a unique cheese synonymous with St. Louis, and bagels sliced like loaves of bread, Mayfair salad dressing is one of those things unique to the Mound City. "Think of it as a better version of Caesar dressing," Fletcher wrote on her blog. The rich, thick dressing is made with some combination of chopped celery, garlic, onion, anchovies, Dijon mustard, black pepper, lemon juice, and mayonnaise. Other versions call for a hard boiled egg, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, and Parmesan cheese, but it's the anchovies that are thought to give the dressing its unique flavor. You might be surprised to learn that Caesar salad originally did not have anchovies. Mayfair dressing is also thought to lean more heavily on garlic and mustard while Caesar has a sharper taste from lemon and Parmesan