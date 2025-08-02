Don't Be Afraid Of Using This Ratio For Your Homemade Salad Dressing — It Gives You Way More Flavor

Spend enough time in the kitchen, and you'll make your fair share of salad dressings. They're a brilliant thing to have on hand, and a super easy way to add a bit of zing to a healthy, delicious side for anything from a perfect roast chicken, to a Greek-style mezze feast. But though you may think you've got this basic but flavor-packed dish down, you might want to try a simple upgrade that'll take your dressings to the next level.

Conventional wisdom dictates a three to one oil-to-vinegar ratio (i.e. three parts oil, to one part acid) — but a more balanced one to one ratio can deliver a much brighter flavor and a silky, smooth texture. The higher acid content doesn't just coat the greens: It lifts their flavors, cuts through the heaviness of the oil, and gives a lively bite without the harshness you might assume would come hand-in-hand with a more acidic dressing. It'll give you a result that's tangy, well-integrated, and sparklingly fresh.

You'll notice your veggies staying crisper, as the acid helps to preserve their freshness, while the ample oil still remaining provides a rich mouthfeel. The more even emulsion will really wake up your tastebuds, bringing your dressings from "meh" to "zing!" If you find things getting too acidic, just add some sugar to the proceedings via some honey or maple syrup, which will work to round out the acid without diluting the flavors of the dressing (and adding a little welcome complexity).