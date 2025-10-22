Don't Fall Into This Wine Tasting Trap Or You'll Miss Out On A World Of Delicious Wines

One big mistake people make when tasting wines is being afraid to ask questions, when that's really the whole point — you should be open to learning new things. Similarly, you don't want to pigeonhole yourself into thinking you know exactly what you like and dislike across the board. You should always go into each glass with an open mind. For some tips on the subject, we reached out to an expert for a Chowhound exclusive.

Podcaster and blogger Lori Budd is a wine specialist and wine educator at Exploring the Wine Glass, owner of Dracaen Wines Paso Robles, Sommelier Service Certified, and graduate of the University of California, Davis Winemaking Program. She says another wine tasting faux pas is entering with preconceived notions. "[One] mistake is tasting one wine and deciding you don't like 'insert whatever wine you want.' AKA 'I don't like rosé or chardonnay,'" she says.

"If you decide that you don't like a specific type of wine or variety, you are missing out on a world of wine," Budd continues. "There is nothing wrong with disliking a wine, but you should always give it a try. You may surprise yourself." Based on local climates and soils, the same grape varietal may taste completely different depending on where it comes from. It's called terroir and can affect the flavor of products like olive oil, just as much as wine. And then there are more production factors, like whether it's a natural wine, organic, or large production. Wine makers truly put their mark on all the wines they make, and you can taste it in every glass.