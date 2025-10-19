The Biggest Mistake Most People Make When Wine Tasting

If you've ever been to a wine tasting (or had, for example, a tour of a winery), you might have had an experience a little like this: Guests sitting in silence, swirling wine and nodding as if they understood what they were drinking, trotting out terms like "tannic" or "structure" or "oakiness," but secretly feeling unsure. The fact is, though, that by avoiding a couple of pretty simple mistakes and opening yourself up to being just a little more curious, you can really bring your enjoyment of tasting new wine to the next level. To find out more about just what mistakes those might be, we spoke to Lori Budd, the owner of Dracaena Wines Paso Robles, and a wine educator.

According to her, the number one mistake is not asking enough questions — and there's no need to be embarrassed for not knowing something. "I think one of the biggest mistakes that people make when wine tasting is being afraid to ask questions for the fear of sounding 'stupid,'" she exclusively told us. "The only way to learn about wine is to drink it, and to ask any questions." Accept that the sommelier or vintner leading your tasting knows more than you, and see it as an opportunity to learn as much as you can! "The person behind the tasting bar has a broader understanding of the wine and should be more than happy to answer your question." From how to identify certain tasting notes to something as simple as learning how to read a label on a wine bottle properly, wine people love talking, and teaching, so be open to learning and you'll have a much better time.