You've Been Tasting Wine Wrong If You're Ignoring This Major Environmental Detail

People love wine tastings. Whether carried out in a dusty, old wine cellar, a fancy restaurant, or simply at home with friends, it's the ultimate experience that awakens all of our senses. However, before mastering the correct way to swirl wine before tasting, it's crucial to stop overlooking the major environmental factor that can make all your previous wine-tasting efforts go to waste: The surrounding scents influencing your nose.

Topher Pavonine — a certified level 2 sommelier and wine-tasting instructor at Eventful ATL, an Atlanta-based events brand that specializes in creative workshops — explained in an exclusive conversation that outside smells from perfume, food, or even candles can greatly influence your wine experience, even on a casual level. "I have made it a personal habit not to ever wear perfumes or scented lotions, and when I was managing in restaurants, it was a strict policy that they also would not," he told Chowhound.

May Matta-Aliah — a wine educator and president of In the Grape, a wine and spirits business located in New York — made the same point and stressed that background aromas can greatly interfere with how a wine is perceived. "If you're wearing a lot of perfume, for example, it is difficult to actually and accurately smell the wine," she told Chowhound. "If you have improper glassware, it can impact your appreciation of the wine." Jeff Durham, a vintner and co-owner of Napa Valley's Gentleman Farmer Wines, agreed with the two other experts. "Eating, drinking are a total sensory event," he revealed in our exclusive talk.