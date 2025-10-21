The Hands-Down Best Wheat Bread Brand On Store Shelves Today

Everyone has a type of bread that they are loyal to. White bread is a classic and trustworthy style, whereas wheat bread can be a bit tricky. Sometimes it's the perfect rich and moist slice of bread, and other times it's bland and dry. Whether you're a fan of wheat bread for its health benefits or its taste, the brand of the bread matters. We took the time to rank 10 grocery store wheat bread brands, and there was one that completely stood out from the rest. Pepperidge Farm 100% whole wheat bread was the top winner in our books. It was soft, nutty, and offered a unique hint of sweetness.

You might want to avoid certain types of whole wheat breads if they're not made with whole wheat ingredients. A brand that labels its bread as whole wheat means it contains whole wheat flour, while just wheat bread can mean it contains refined flour. Whole wheat bread is typically a healthier choice compared to white, as it has more protein, fiber, and anti-inflammatory contents. The Pepperidge Farm bread is made with 100% whole grain flour and offers 3 grams of fiber per slice. With quality ingredients, texture, and delicious flavor, this bread is a must for your shopping cart.