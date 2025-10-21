The Hands-Down Best Wheat Bread Brand On Store Shelves Today
Everyone has a type of bread that they are loyal to. White bread is a classic and trustworthy style, whereas wheat bread can be a bit tricky. Sometimes it's the perfect rich and moist slice of bread, and other times it's bland and dry. Whether you're a fan of wheat bread for its health benefits or its taste, the brand of the bread matters. We took the time to rank 10 grocery store wheat bread brands, and there was one that completely stood out from the rest. Pepperidge Farm 100% whole wheat bread was the top winner in our books. It was soft, nutty, and offered a unique hint of sweetness.
You might want to avoid certain types of whole wheat breads if they're not made with whole wheat ingredients. A brand that labels its bread as whole wheat means it contains whole wheat flour, while just wheat bread can mean it contains refined flour. Whole wheat bread is typically a healthier choice compared to white, as it has more protein, fiber, and anti-inflammatory contents. The Pepperidge Farm bread is made with 100% whole grain flour and offers 3 grams of fiber per slice. With quality ingredients, texture, and delicious flavor, this bread is a must for your shopping cart.
How does Pepperidge Farm compare to other brands?
While a store-bought loaf may not be as good as a homemade sandwich bread recipe, Pepperidge Farm's comes pretty close. Most of the brands we tried were either too dry for a sandwich or lacked any flavor. Sara Lee 100% whole wheat bread was an example of this, which tasted bland and stale. Pepperidge Farm's had a delicious and subtle honey-like flavor that made the bread different from the others we tried. Pepperidge Farm is known for making tasty sandwich bread, as its white bread is also a popular variation and even ranked high in our own ranking of store-bought white breads.
A good slice of whole wheat bread can be hard to come by, and Pepperidge Farm's will not disappoint. People tend to complain that whole wheat bread has a bitter flavor, but this may be attributed to the brand; if made well, it should have a hint of sweet and earthy flavor. Even if you're not usually a consumer of whole wheat bread, we believe this brand just might change that. If you've never bought from Pepperidge Farm, we highly recommending starting.