You Might Want To Avoid Some Types Of Whole Wheat Bread — Here's Why

There are many red flags on food labels to be aware of. While bread can be organic, not everyone has a clear understanding of what "organic" means. It's more of an indicator of how the product's ingredients are produced and grown, not that it's necessarily the healthier choice. Additionally, while multigrain bread is a good alternative to white bread and has plenty of nutritional benefits, it can still be misleading. Sure, multiple grains were used to make the bread, but that doesn't guarantee that it's the best or entirely free of refined grains.

There are plenty of brands offering 100% whole wheat bread, but some will still make choices without the consumer in mind. Nature's Own 100% Whole Wheat Bread may be a great choice, with a lower calorie count per slice and no artificial preservatives, but it's also smaller in size than many of its competitors. This may lead someone to consume more to feel satisfied, resulting in a rise in both carbs and calories, which could end up in backfiring their goals. When choosing the right loaf of whole wheat bread, it's important to consider not only the serving size and nutritional information, but also the ingredients. Some companies will add high-fructose corn syrup to sweeten the bread's flavor, as well as artificial preservatives, which can have adverse effects on consumers. Here, the best course of action is to lean towards one with fewer ingredients and nutrition that's agreeable with the individual's dietary needs.