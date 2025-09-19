The Right Way To Cook Green Beans Doesn't Involve Boiling Them
When you want some extra greens on the menu, sometimes canned beans can be an easy help. You can cook your green beans in bacon fat for more flavor, but it doesn't have to be strictly meat-based. You can boost the taste with bouillon cubes, as well, or get your beans nice and crispy in the air fryer. But for more flavorful, perfectly done green beans, you may not have considered cooking them in the oven.
For a little help on the subject, we reached out to Tara Punzone, author of vegan cookbook "Vegana Italiana: Traditional Italian the Plant-Based Way" and chef and owner of Pura Vita (@puravita_la on Instagram). "Boiling green beans — and most vegetables — reduces the nutrients and the flavor in the vegetable," she said. "Unless you are making a soup, I always recommend roasting green beans. You can even use a toaster oven!"
Simply toss the green beans in extra virgin olive oil, with a splash of lemon juice and sea salt. "If you want to make things more interesting, add some freshly chopped garlic and breadcrumbs to the pan as well," Punzone said. "Roast them for about 10 to 15 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit."
How to cook your green beans in the oven
When choosing your beans, make sure to pick out ones that are bright, firm, and smooth, without too many blemishes. Something with an easy snap when you bend the pod will show you that they're nice and fresh. You can give them a quick rinse with water and remove the stem end. For ideal roasting, you want only one layer on the baking sheet. Pat them dry before roasting, so they won't come out steamed. "Roasting green beans keeps them crisp and even a bit caramelized," Tara Punzone said.
For even more caramelization, you can give the beans a little extra time in the oven, and they make a great substitute for french fries. Once out of the oven, they taste delicious with a little sesame oil drizzle and toasted sesame seeds. Customize them with chili flakes, some lemon zest, a bit of Parmesan, or some freshly chopped herbs. Take a chance and trust the expert when it comes to roasted green beans, and throw them in the oven for a change. It's a super easy switch that will add more flavor to your next meal.