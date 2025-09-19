The Right Way To Cook Green Beans Doesn't Involve Boiling Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you want some extra greens on the menu, sometimes canned beans can be an easy help. You can cook your green beans in bacon fat for more flavor, but it doesn't have to be strictly meat-based. You can boost the taste with bouillon cubes, as well, or get your beans nice and crispy in the air fryer. But for more flavorful, perfectly done green beans, you may not have considered cooking them in the oven.

For a little help on the subject, we reached out to Tara Punzone, author of vegan cookbook "Vegana Italiana: Traditional Italian the Plant-Based Way" and chef and owner of Pura Vita (@puravita_la on Instagram). "Boiling green beans — and most vegetables — reduces the nutrients and the flavor in the vegetable," she said. "Unless you are making a soup, I always recommend roasting green beans. You can even use a toaster oven!"

Simply toss the green beans in extra virgin olive oil, with a splash of lemon juice and sea salt. "If you want to make things more interesting, add some freshly chopped garlic and breadcrumbs to the pan as well," Punzone said. "Roast them for about 10 to 15 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit."