14 Hole-In-The-Wall BBQ Restaurants In The US You Can't Miss

Hole-in-the-walls sure are different these days. They were once a community's well-kept secret. They catered exclusively to in-the-know locals by quietly offering up familiarity, authenticity, and good food. Local barbecue joints, in particular, were kept quiet by clientele who didn't want to see their favorite under-the-radar spot put on any culinary map. Recognition and acclaim could bring change, refinement, and, worst of all, crowds. Locals balked at sharing their favorite barbecue, and they still do. That's why great hole-in-the-wall barbecue joints are hard to find. There is hope, however. We've scoured locales all across the country, both digitally and in person, for barbecue joints that embrace their status as hole-in-the-wall local favorites.

In the digital age, every delectable-looking slab of ribs and each drool-worthy pulled pork sandwich is destined for Instagram fame. Modern pitmasters must be self-promoters and savvy PR flacks. That complicates both what exactly a hole-in-the-wall is and how best to identify them. Familiarity can lose out to experimentation. Authenticity can give way to accessibility. Community can be usurped by coolness. Most importantly, the food, either as a result of getting gussied up or dumbed down, can get worse.

All restaurants want to be profitable and grow, but not at the expense of what makes them great: The joints you're about to discover still proudly serve familiar, authentic barbecue, and cater to the community that they call home. Because that's what a good hole-in-the-wall does, and that's what we're searching for. Sometimes it's best to fly under the radar.