Whip Up A Vanilla Egg Cream With Just 3 Ingredients

Few drinks bring back old-school soda shop vibes like a traditional egg cream, and a vanilla egg cream is a play on the original (which usually features chocolate) that may leave you hooked on its frothy, rich goodness. Ironically, egg creams do not contain either eggs or cream, but instead feature whole milk, seltzer, and chocolate syrup — in this case, vanilla syrup. Mix these ingredients together for a tall soda fountain classic, and don't skimp on the milk for this one. Whole milk is still mostly water, but it has a higher fat percentage that lends a luscious texture and a bit of heft for egg cream satisfaction that would be lackluster with a skim milk substitution.

Many credit the Lower East Side of New York as the home of the egg cream, dating back to the 1880s when candy-shop owner Louis Auster supposedly invented the creation by mistake. It became intensely popular for its creaminess, sweetness, and foamy head thanks to the seltzer. Egg cream enthusiasts also wax poetic about the chocolate version, which replaces the vanilla syrup with Fox's U-Bet chocolate syrup, which you can order to the comfort of your home.