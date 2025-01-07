Is There Water In Whole Milk?

Milk does a body good, but water is the ultimate source of hydration. When it comes to deciding between the two, which liquid delivers the most benefits? If you're a dairy-lover who prefers the rich taste of whole milk to lower fat alternatives, you may be happy to know that you're still getting a major dose of water — whole cow's milk is about 87% H2O. That means every glass not only gives you the good stuff you've come to expect from cow's milk, but it's hydrating, too.

But what makes up the rest of your serving of milk? Generally speaking, 4.9% is lactose, 3.4% is fat, 3.3% is protein, and then there's a little less than 1% of ash, another name for the minerals you find in milk. Those include calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and a variety of vitamins. Beyond questions of hydration and nutrients, though, it's helpful to note the differences in your milk's makeup if you're planning to use it in the kitchen.